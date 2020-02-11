DETROIT — An MS-13 gang member, in the country illegally and wanted in El Salvador for homicide, was arrested last week by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) during ongoing enforcement efforts in Michigan and Ohio targeting at-large criminal aliens, illegal reentrants and other immigration violators.

“ICE officers are first and foremost focused on removing criminal aliens from the community,” said Rebecca Adducci, field office director of ICE ERO in Michigan and Ohio. “I applaud the dedicated men and women of ICE and our partners who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, often in the face of great personal danger.”

Recent arrests include:

In Wyoming, Michigan, a 52-year-old citizen of Mexico, who has convictions for possession of cocaine, DUI, and operating while impaired.

In Galloway, Ohio, an MS-13 gang member charged by Salvadoran authorities with organized terrorism (gang membership), aggravated homicide, creating danger to national security and public peace. He is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice.

In Warren, Ohio, 41-year-old citizen of Serbia, who has convictions for carjacking and operating a vehicle under the influence.

In Detroit, a 53-year-old citizen of Honduras who has convictions for operating with ability impaired and twice for operating under the influence of liquor – 2nd offense.

In Sterling Heights, Michigan, a 55-year-old citizen of Iraq, who has convictions for larceny in a building, delivery of a cocaine, breaking and entering an automobile with damage, delivery and manufacturing ecstasy, delivery and manufacturing marijuana, possession of cocaine, and possession of analogues.

The individuals arrested were nationals of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guinea, Honduras, Iraq, Israel and the Occupied Territories, Jamaica, Lebanon, Mexico, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, and Tunisia.

From Feb. 1-7, ICE arrested 75 foreign nationals, 70 percent of whom had prior arrests and/or criminal convictions. Convictions included: retail fraud, illegal entry, operating while ability impaired, operating under the influence, operating under the influence, operating intoxicated, operating a vehicle impaired, domestic violence, public intoxication, possession of marijuana, use of marijuana, larceny in a building, delivery of controlled substance, to wit: cocaine, breaking and entering an automobile with damage, drug charges, disorderly person, disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property, stalking – personal protection order violation, impaired driving by controlled substance, driving with a, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, physical control of vehicle while under the influence, sex offenders – failing to pay registration fee, criminal sexual conduct, minor in possession of alcohol, disturbing the peace, aggravated assault, assault and battery,, tampering with evidence, carjacking, corruption of a minor, among others.

ERO officers were assisted by ICE Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Border Patrol during the enforcement efforts.

ICE officers carry out targeted enforcement actions every day in locations around the country as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to protect the nation, uphold public safety, and protect the integrity of our immigration laws and border controls.

ICE focuses its limited resources first and foremost by targeting those who pose the greatest threat to public safety and border security, and our officers make arrests every single day. The agency’s arrest statistics clearly reflect this. Nationally, approximately 86 percent of ERO’s administrative arrests during fiscal year 2019 either had a criminal conviction or were facing criminal charges at the time of their arrest.

