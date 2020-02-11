Anyone who has followed the story of Roger Stone’s trial and the crimes he has been convicted of know two things: No actual crimes were committed and his proposed 7-9 year sentence that prosecutors are seeking is a direct jab at President Trump. The people involved—namely the judge and prosecutors—are using Stone’s conviction to get to the President and force him to either pardon his long-time friend or let him rot in jail. Neither option is politically expedient in an election year, which is exactly why they’re doing it.

They have a grudge against Stone for being petulant. He was. But considering his “ties” to WikiLeaks were nonexistent and they never proved he actually lied to Congress, this should have been a minimal jail sentence, if anything at all. It’s like a scenario described in the movie, A Few Good Men, in which a client was busted with a quarter-bag of oregano. Sending Stone to jail for thinking he had an inside track to WikiLeaks is like sending someone to jail for thinking the spice they carried was marijuana. Such things just shouldn’t be. Thankfully, the President is signaling he’ll act.

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

Roger Stone has been convicted for doing nothing wrong and they threw the book at him because they don’t like him. More importantly, they are going after him to harm President Trump. This truly is a miscarriage of justice and he must be pardoned.

Roger Stone did not lie about communications with Wikileaks or Russians This wasn’t even what the trial was about Why are prosecutors lying about Roger Stone? https://t.co/rhMt3c8z21 — Stop and Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 11, 2020

The same people who allowed Comey and McCabe and Strozk and Page to get away with crimes with no jail time now want Roger Stone to serve 9 years in prison. Same people. https://t.co/dGVMUn6QqF — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) February 11, 2020

Roger Stone did nothing wrong. Until @HillaryClinton is locked up for the MANY crimes she committed, Roger Stone shouldn’t spend a single day in prison. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) February 11, 2020

The Dept of Justice is asking the judge for 7-9 years behind bars for #RogerStone for “lying to Congress”.

If that’s the standard, DC politicians would all be incarcerated. — 🇺🇸 ERIC BOLLING 🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) February 11, 2020

