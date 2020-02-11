I really hope Democrats are gullible enough to nominate Mike Bloomberg as their presidential candidate. I know there are those who want Bernie Sanders or Pete Buttigieg as they would be easy to defeat in the general election, but my hopes are behind Misogynistic Mike. This guy is a troll, and not just in his appearance. He’s been hating on minorities and women his entire life.

This quote from a book of his “wisdom” was resurfaced last year along with several other quotes that reveal him to be a truly vile man. For all the bellyaching Democrats do about things the President has said, it’s nothing compared to what Bloomberg has said and done throughout his life. He truly hates women and minorities and until he was running for President, he really didn’t have a problem with letting people know how he feels.

From the video of him being racist to the booklet of him being a misogynist, there is no reason for Democrats to support this guy. But they will. He’s rich, and while they decry the rich in public they quietly long for a strongman to tell them how to live.

American Conservative Movement

