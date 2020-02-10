When I was in middle school, there was this one rich kid that nobody liked but who not only lived in a mansion with an indoor heated swimming pool, but who regularly gave stuff to some of the popular kids so they’d pretend to like him. He was snotty and treated everyone badly, and by everyone I mean he was as vile as a middle school student could be. But he had great pool parties (yes, I went to one, but only because my friends forced me to) and the kids tolerated his abusive nature because he bought them things.

That’s billionaire presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg. It’s not literally him; I’m not in my late 70s. But it’s a valid representation of a man who has been buying loyalty since the 1980s. Unlike President Trump, Bloomberg’s relationships have rarely been seen as personal. He has a lot of acquaintances who are paid to be nice to him, which is exactly what his campaign is trying to do with Instagram influencers today.

Sad! Do these influencers that Bloomberg is paying big $$$ to make him seem cool have to disclose that they are being paid to say these things? If so I’d love to see the list! Mike Bloomberg will pay you $150 to say nice things about him: https://t.co/QYkZNfxIrm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 10, 2020

Some have questioned the legality of paying people to act as if they’re voting for Bloomberg, but even if it’s not technically illegal, it’s one of the sleaziest moves we’ve seen from a presidential candidate in the modern era. How low does someone have to go to pay people to pretend to like and support him? It’s one thing to buy advertisements or pay to have content spread to the masses, but what the Bloomberg campaign is trying to do is to get people to endorse him for money. It’s no different than if he paid me to write a complimentary endorsement article about him. The endorsement wouldn’t be sincere and could be used to guide people in the wrong direction, which is what Bloomberg’s campaign wants. And no, I wouldn’t accept money to endorse Bloomberg or anyone.

The other campaigns should get the word out as loudly as possible. We don’t support any of the Democrats and wouldn’t want to be thought of as giving any of them advice, but this is different. Ideological differences are one thing, but when a pompous candidate attempts to literally buy support, that’s low even for a Democrat.

I looked up the kid from middle school. As fate would have it, he went to jail a decade ago after being convicted for charity fraud.

Mike Bloomberg represents everything the Democratic Party claims to hate. Yet he’s one of the two favorites to win the nomination because some Democrats will set aside their supposed values if it means beating President Trump. He, too, will fail.

