There was a sharp spike in hatred from the left about Melania Trump on social media over the last couple of days. I wasn’t sure what all the noise was about until I was pointed to a story about her hitting the campaign trail soon. Dingdingding! No wonder they’re going after her hard on Twitter, something they haven’t done much of recently. They’re scared.

Technically, it was two progressive news outlets who reported it. POLITICO launched it with a bland report about the First Lady hosting two fundraising events. Then, CNN took the story and turned it into a “Trump needs help” article. Of course. What neither seems to understand is the reason she’s likely going to be more personally invested this election than she was in 2016 is because of them. Fake news is finally being recognized as a real phenomenon outside of conservative circles. The First Lady needs to be out there humanizing her husband because mainstream media spends 24 of their allotted hours every day trying to dehumanize him.

The campaign has her properly placed to make the most impact. Sure, she could go to rallies with her husband and draw raucous applause, but she’s not going to change anyone’s mind while she’s there. She could be a surrogate at rallies of her own as Michelle Obama did, but that tends to take away from the point of a rally when the person who’s going to be getting the vote isn’t even there. She’ll be shaking hands with donors at fundraising events where they’ll get to see and hear her make the case for something more tangible than a vote. She has to convince them to donate money, and that’s something that a First Lady is best for because of the human element. People vote for candidates, but they donate to people they like and trust. Melania Trump makes her husband more likable and trustworthy because she’s likable and trustworthy.

We can expect challenges to the First Lady’s credibility, history, skills, and demeanor from progressive mainstream media and hateful social media posters. They will call everything about her into question to try to make her less likable and less trustworthy. It’s a fool’s errand, of course, not just because she’s very difficult to not like but because the audience who needs to like and trust her won’t be swayed by Tweets or Chris Cuomo. They’ll meet her, like her, and give their money to a president they were at least considering supporting all along. She’s not there to sell her husband to the donors. She’s there to close the deal and add zeroes to the ends of the checks.

There are few things more concerning to Democrats than a strong, brilliant, beautiful First Lady coming out to help President Trump win reelection. They know she’ll resonate, and rightfully so. They’ll try to destroy her, but the truth will make her shine.

