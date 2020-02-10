CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested two previously deported sex offenders over the weekend.

The first incident occurred Friday, at approximately 12:44 p.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Station encountered a man suspected of illegally entering the United States approximately 13 miles west of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry. Agents arrested the man and transported him to the El Centro Station for immigration and criminal history screening.

Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man identified as Ricardo Saucedo-Hernandez, a 52-year-old Mexican national, was convicted on April 16, 2003, for ‘Annoying or Molesting Child Under 18’ out of Perris. Saucedo received a fine and 120 days confinement for his conviction.

Saucedo was previously ordered removed from the United States on September 11, 2017.

Saucedo is being held in federal custody pending further criminal prosecution.

The second incident occurred Sunday, at approximately 12 a.m., when agents assigned to the Calexico Station encountered a man suspected of illegally entering the United States approximately 16 miles east of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry. Agents arrested the man and transported him to the El Centro Station for immigration and criminal history screening.

Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man identified as Armando Valenzuela-Salazar, a 37-year-old Mexican national, was convicted on February 3, 2011, for ‘Sexual Battery’ out of Greenville, North Carolina. Valenzuela served 60 days confinement for his conviction.

An immigration judge previously removed Valenzuela on March 14, 2011.

Valenzuela is being held in federal custody pending further criminal prosecution.

In fiscal year 2020, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and removed 23 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges after they entered the United States illegally.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.