Do you ever go places where people touch things that you might touch such as the grocery store, a public restroom, or a gas station? Are you ever within a few feet of others, sharing the air that they’re breathing such as an elevator, public transportation, or a school? Do you come in contact with anyone who does any of these things? If so, you should take proper precautions against the coronavirus now before it gets to the point that you’ll be forced to do so.

In other words, every American should take precautions, including washing your hands thoroughly and often, never touching your face after your hands make contact with a surface, and avoiding close interactions with literally anyone, including family.

If you think this sounds paranoid, it is. But guess what. If more people practiced a healthy dose of paranoia for a while, we could prevent the coronavirus from spreading like it has in China.

The time to get paranoid and take precautions isn’t when it gets bad. The time to do so is before it appears bad because with this particular virus, by the time it seems bad it will actually be much, much worse. The world hasn’t faced this type of outbreak in modern history. It is contagious even when an infected person is asymptomatic, which means someone can feel perfectly healthy and show no signs of infection while they’re spreading the virus to anyone they interact with, even indirectly. All it takes is one infected person in a large office to get several people sick.

We’re seeing just how infectious this disease is by following the Diamond Princess cruise ship situation. An 80-year-old man who was asymptomatic when he left the ship on January 25 didn’t even realize he was sick until six days later. The cruise ship learned of it and began testing protocols on February 4. They found 10 cases immediately, 10 on the 5th, 10 on the 6th, 20 on the 7th, and 19 on the 8th. All passengers have been quarantined to their rooms.

One man who was on the ship for five days was able to start a chain reaction of infections that grew to 69 people so far. Yes, cruise ships are more crowded than most places average Americans visit on a daily basis, but even the worst flu cases don’t spread like this. What makes it worse is the prevalence of nosocomial transmission, meaning the most likely place to catch the virus once it starts getting bad is in the hospital itself.

Many are getting in trouble for trying to warn the people. I’m not talking about China where such activities can be expected. I’m referring to here where social media sites are banning accounts who spread “false” information or conspiracy theories about the disease. This situation is not the time for social justice warriors to get offended. That’s not to say racism or lies are suddenly acceptable, but let’s not instantly punish people for spreading the truth, either. The reality is this: We need to act like carriers are all around us because if we don’t do that now, they will be.

This is a slow, methodical, highly contagious disease that has killed nearly 1000 based on unreliable reports from China. Some are putting the number much, much higher, saying it’s under-reported to save their economy. Assume the worst. Pray for the best.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.