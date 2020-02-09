Domestic terrorist group Antifa doesn’t like independent journalist Brandon Brown. Even with other journalists and Portland police watching, they attacked Brown for the second time in two months, this time hitting him in the face with “bear spray,” a form of mace intended to hurt and blind attacking bears.

Video recorded by antifa writer Shane Burley shows the mob harassing, assaulting & pepper spraying local citizen journalist Brandon Brown. Brown was attacked & robbed by antifa militants for recording them in Olympia, Wash. in December. https://t.co/jC6I7aRcVs pic.twitter.com/flERgVLfKm — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 8, 2020

<noscript><iframe title="Portland photographer attacked by antifa mob" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1qoo5-HIHAI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Neither mainstream media nor Portland police paid much attention to the violence with Portland Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis Tweeting out kudos as if nothing happened.

Great job today by all of our officers, supervisors, professional staff, and partner agencies at the protest event. Thanks for your work! — DC Chris Davis (@PPBDeputyChief) February 9, 2020

Brown was attacked by Antifa in December when he was violently struck and robbed of his expensive equipment. He is still trying to recoup some of his losses. Like so many incidents involving far-left Antifa, law enforcement failed to pay much attention to either attack. Speculation is that the radical Democratic Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, is sympathetic of the group and has instructed law enforcement to take a hands-off approach unless things get way out of hand.

Antifa doesn’t seem to appreciate the leeway they’re given.

Antifa militants boldly deface federal property nearby the @PortlandPolice central precinct. pic.twitter.com/4PUvT3eDKp — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 8, 2020

Antifa thugs rule the streets of Portland. There are occasional token arrests, but for the most part Portland PD ignores them whether they’re vandalizing the city or attacking journalists. This is Ted Wheeler’s disgrace and he wears it like a badge of honor.

