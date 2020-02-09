Last week, Senator Mitt Romney and former National Security Council member Alexander Vindman were declared by multiple Democrats and mainstream media outlets as heroes. By next week, they’ll be reviled (Romney) or forgotten (Vindman) by Democrats. But for this week, they can enjoy the temporary “hero” status they’ve been bestowed by their fellow anti-Trump “resistance” members.

Romney was the lone Republican on Capitol Hill to vote with Democrats on impeachment. Vindman is the former White House official who testified against the President before the House Intelligence Committee hearings on impeachment. Both are now scorned by Republicans (well, more scorned than they had been before) and are temporarily beloved by Democrats.

Republicans have been known to do it from time to time, but not nearly to the extent of Democrats. To the left, anti-Trump sentiment from either within the GOP or former members of the White House must be rewarded with awkward standing ovations at debates and ephemeral love letters from mainstream media. They need anyone who may also feel discontentment with the President to be willing to step forward because the American people are fatigued by all the one-sided hatred.

Americans know every Democrat on Capitol Hill despises President Trump. We know Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon, and Rachel Maddow will never say anything positive about the President. In fact, we’re sick of the incessant anti-Trump sentiment from them, which is why getting that sentiment from a Republican Senator or a former member of the National Security Council is like gold to Democrats and mainstream media. The same ol’ talking heads on television and unhinged partisans in Washington DC won’t be enough to convince voters they should hate President Trump as well. Unfortunately for Democrats, neither will Mitt Romney or Alexander Vindman.

Nevertheless, it’s important for President Trump and the Republican Party in general to eliminate such people. Some were concerned that firing Vindman as well as former Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland would be seen as vindictive moves. They were. But they were necessary in order to send the message to those who may want to take similar actions in the future. Party fealty is a bad thing, but the impeachment debacle wasn’t a case of demands for fealty. It was a manufactured hoax from the beginning. Both Romney and Vindman knew it. They allowed their personal animus towards the President to overcome them, then justified their actions through misguided attachments to false patriotism.

How many Americans were harmed by the President’s phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky? None. Were our interests being served by attempts to uncover corruption from within a nation that has sworn to cooperate in such investigations? Absolutely. Was there anything that even resembled an impeachable offense committed by the President or anyone associated with him? Not by a long shot. Therefore, what Romney and Vindman did were anti-American under the guise of being anti-Trump.

A president must expect the people working with him to be dedicated to defending the Constitution and protecting the American people from threats, foreign or domestic. They must be aligned with the Commander-in-Chief’s directions, especially when it comes to foreign policy in which he maintains the highest level of control. That’s not to say disagreement isn’t allowed, but it must be handled through appropriate channels. At no point should disagreement with a president’s directions lead to this type of action.

Romney demonstrated his hatred for the President long before the 2016 election. I’ll never forget the press conference he held in which he essentially said nothing other than that he didn’t believe candidate-Trump should be the GOP nominee. As for Vindman, his military record has been questioned while his adoration for President Obama has not.

From someone who actually served with Vindman, & is in contact w/many other soldiers who have as well, let me just say wrong on integrity, honor, & patriotism. Vindman's a partisan who made disparaging comments about Americans, & I had to reprimand him for it in 2013. Speaking… https://t.co/hwnKhOSM74 — LTC (R) Jim Hickman (@Jim_Hickman13) December 8, 2019

…& a couple of those NCOs are still active duty Soldiers. Not all officers are good, as some slip through the system like Vindman. His career should've ended as a CPT, but he switched from Infantry to functional area FAO & survived. The primary takeaway is Vindman acted… — LTC (R) Jim Hickman (@Jim_Hickman13) December 8, 2019

…'perceived' the President's request as a demand is not a fact, nor should his partisan perceptions or opinions matter. Vindman's disagreement with President Trump on foreign policy, is ridiculous on it's face, as @POTUS sets foreign policy, not congress, and certainly not… — LTC (R) Jim Hickman (@Jim_Hickman13) December 8, 2019

This was confirmed last month by witnesses in this and other news sources. This was not new information.https://t.co/A80avk0J1o — LTC (R) Jim Hickman (@Jim_Hickman13) December 9, 2019

Romney and Vindman are basking in the kudos they’re getting from the left. But when they wake up on November 4th and realize President Trump was reelected, their actions will feel as meaningless as the adoration they’re receiving today.

American Conservative Movement

