Does former Vice President Joe Biden want to be the Democratic nominee for president? No. If he did, he wouldn’t say the thing he says or do the things he does. Conspiracy theories have been popping up for months that the only reason he ran for president was to shield himself and his son from scrutiny from President Trump. I never believed those theories, but after hearing how he treated a woman at a campaign event in Hamptom, New Hampshire, I’m not so sure.

“Madison,” an economics student at Mercer University, started by noting that Biden had the biggest advantage going into the race. He was Vice President and while the impeachment trial was happening in the Senate, three of his adversaries were tied up in DC, leaving him with only South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg to contend against in the weeks before the Iowa caucus. Yet, he finished an abysmal fourth. She wanted to know why voters should believe he could win a national election.

It was a fair question, and Biden seemed unfazed by it at first.

But it devolved in an instant when he asked her if she’d ever been to caucus before. She claimed she had. That’s when Biden went into a strange place in his mind to pull out one of the oddest insults ever uttered by a major presidential candidate.

“No you haven’t,” he shot back. “You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.”

The writing’s on the wall. Joe Biden will not be the Democratic nominee for president. The way he’s been acting throughout his “campaign,” one can make a valid argument that he never wanted the nomination. Well, he’ll get his wish before the end of this month.

