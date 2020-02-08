The past few months have been nothing but a continuous assault on liberty by the authoritarian socialist left. Fortunately, freedom minded patriots have begun pushing back on this non-stop attack against our unalienable human rights.

The first video we presented hails from the Liberty Doll, detailing local efforts to defend freedom from the ongoing attacks from the left. As of late, news has been dire with the left demanding laws for gun confiscation swatting [aka, so-called ‘red flag’ laws or misnamed Extreme Risk Protection Orders ERPO]. Control of private property with ‘universal’ background checks in addition to new restrictions on our basic human rights.

We are now seeing a resurgence from the right in pushing back against the authoritarian control agenda of the left. Many are recognizing that the 2nd amendment was only the first objective in the left’s war on liberty.

In many ways, firearms are the only physical manifestation of our unalienable human rights set out in the Bill of Rights. The rest of our rights are merely promises on paper that are meaningless without women and men standing guard with the modern day musket – the venerable AR-15.

Good News! Judge Stops Pennsylvania’s 80% Lower Ban

This brings us to our second presentation from Guns and Gadgets and video raconteur Jared Yanis. On the story that a Pennsylvania judge has issued a preliminary injunction on Friday blocking a new state police policy requiring background checks for 80% lower receivers and other “partially manufactured receivers”.

This of course would have greatly infringed upon the ability for innocent people to build their own firearms out from under the thumb of the authoritarian socialist left. This kind of thinking would have made every block of aluminium, plastic or any other material a potential ‘firearm’ that would fall under their obsessive control.

The liberty affirmation (Second Amendment sanctuaries) movement gaining strength.

We’ll finish up noting the grassroots groundswell taking place across the country that is a rejection of the top down approach of the left’s socialist national agenda. This local level affirmation of individual liberty is sweeping the nation with a number of counties in Virginia, Kentucky, Illinois, New Mexico, North Carolina, Texas and of course Colorado and elsewhere declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries.

While we loathe referencing the Wikipedia, it is one of the best sources on what is going on at the grass roots level. This is an image showing the status from a few days ago – as more counties have been added in the interim:

The bottom line: Liberty is always superior to tyranny

While the left loves to tout meaningless polling numbers taken when emotions are running high, their actions belie the fact that they know that they have to move fast whenever they even have the slightest advantage, after which they revert to the ‘easy access to guns’ lie.

The problem for them is that the people are waking up to the danger to their liberty. They know that if the 2nd Amendment falls, the rest of our unalienable human rights will be the next target. Even now, it is obvious to all that this is more than an issue of firearms, but of liberty itself.

