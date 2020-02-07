Black. Gay. Iraqi war veteran. Republican. Rob Smith is not the guy Democrats want the rest of America to see. His story of coming from poverty, working hard in school, and joining the U.S. military to serve his country before coming home to build a successful life runs counter to the Democrats’ narrative that anyone who isn’t a straight cisgender Caucasian male is a victim who requires more government to give them the lives they cannot build for themselves.

This is why it was so shocking that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chose to highlight his story by attempting to tear it down. Her now-famous rant about it being physically impossible to pull yourself up from your bootstraps was a jab at Smith’s testimony before Congress and a reminder to anyone inspired by Smith’s story that they’re not able to do what he did. Democrats must convince people that Smith’s story is not real as it debunks their theory that the odds are insurmountably stacked against them, even in America.

The First's @robsmithonline just OBLITERATED AOC's claim that it's "physically impossible" to pull yourself up from the bootstraps in this country. All of America needs to stop what they're doing and watch this. pic.twitter.com/nOj33iznXQ — The First (@TheFirstonTV) February 6, 2020

The reality of America is that everyone has the opportunity to make something of their lives. Everyone. It isn’t just those with “white male privilege” or females who offer obeisance to the patriarchy. There is plenty (in many ways, too much) of government support available to those who need help, and even the downtrodden can turn to their community for assistance. We are in America. We have opportunities, and through hard work we can prosper. Does that mean there aren’t those who prosper without hard work? Of course not. Some are lucky. That’s part of life. But as a nation, we must strive to achieve equality in opportunity, not equality in circumstance. That’s one of the biggest differences between Democrats and Republicans. Those of us on the right denounce the storyline of Cultural Marxism that is pervasive in the Democrats’ messaging.

The minority vote in general and the Black vote in particular is important to Democrats, which is why they must maintain their narrative of universal victimhood. But Smith doesn’t see it that way. He sees a nation that offered him opportunities and he has worked hard to take advantage of them. He should be the rule, not the exception, but Democrats want to paint him as an aberration. AOC goes so far as to say his story of pulling himself up by his bootstraps is “literally impossible,” thereby negating his very existence. Smith’s response should be echoed far and wide.

I shared mine testifying in Congress yesterday. This is @AOC veiled swipe at my testimony of being a poor kid who lifted myself up via the Army, hard work, and the blessing of being born in the USA. They only want to hear from black victims, not victors. https://t.co/F4jKfn4Imk — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) February 6, 2020

There’s a reason so many people around the world want to build their lives in America. Therein lies one of the Democrats’ greatest contradictions. They claim we have so much opportunity to share with the world that we should have open borders and never turn away any of the millions who want to live here, but out of the other side of their reptilian mouths they say there are no opportunities for minorities. As a legal immigrant who grew up in a trailer park in West Virginia, I can confirm that opportunities exist for those who come to this nation the right way through the proper channels.

Kudos to Rob Smith for not only highlighting the fallacy in AOC’s argument, but for debunking the Democrats’ myth that we’re all just victims. More kudos to Smith for showing me The First on TV, a new taste of awesomesauce for conservatives.

American Conservative Movement

