The Associated press just announced that they won’t be able to declare a winner in Iowa. Meanwhile, Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee called for a “recanvass” of the results of the Iowa caucuses. Party chairman Perez declared ”Enough is enough” and called for this results to assure public confidence in the results.

The latest release of the results from the Iowa Democratic Party had Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by two state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted. That is a margin of 0.09 percentage points. However, there is evidence the party has not accurately tabulated some of its results, including those released late Thursday that the party reported as complete.

It should be noted that Pete Buttigieg paid Shadow Inc, the Iowa caucus app company, tens of thousands of dollars in recent months.

American Conservative Movement

