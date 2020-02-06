This is what “triggered” looks like on camera. It’s a phenomenon that’s becoming increasingly prevalent across America and on college campuses in particular. The level of radical progressive indoctrination at American universities has become dangerous. The deranged individual in this video needs to seek mental health attention immediately.

While tabling at Arizona State University, a group of Students for Trump were suddenly approached by a young man who “started full on pterodactyl screeching” without provocation. He threatened to “slash the throat” of President Trump and all Republicans.

🚨CRAZY LEFTIST ON COLLEGE CAMPUS🚨 Watch as a tolerant leftist threatens to “slash the throat” of @realDonaldTrump and every Republican. We will NOT let the left silence us! @TrumpStudents #KeepAmericaGreat 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PZcTLhR6MK — Students for Trump at ASU (@sft_asu) February 6, 2020

While it’s somewhat humorous to see someone so unhinged over a president and his political party, the unfortunate truth is people like this can be dangerous. He’s representative of the same emotion-driven “activism” that has brought on the rise of Antifa and other hate groups.

Twitter was amused and concerned:

This deranged leftist wants to "slash the throat" of the President and every conservative. pic.twitter.com/XBxyRHyUnd — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 6, 2020

Let’s just check in and see how the lefties are taking Trump’s impeachment acquittal… https://t.co/2C81QbNeMR — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 6, 2020

"Slash his throat and all Republucans" The intolerance of university "educated" campuses from the left and "Liberals" to a democratically elected leader on full show. Not new I know. Most of us who campaigned for Brexit or conservative ideals have experienced. @TrumpStudents https://t.co/oK2rw55Sk2 — Steven Woolfe (@Steven_Woolfe) February 6, 2020

Here is a violent leftist threatening to cut the throat of our @TrumpStudents leader in Arizona This is the type of violence our students face every single day Just wait until Trump gets re-elected! pic.twitter.com/rynboeZK6d — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, at our institutions of higher learning…

pic.twitter.com/gZyl66ZwqA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 6, 2020

The winner of the Iowa Caucus has been announced. pic.twitter.com/Jqn6c023IS — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 6, 2020

Unhinged @ASU student wants to “slash the throats” of all Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/l1TuGQOd6E — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 6, 2020

This is a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. This student at ASU threatened to slice the throat of President Trump and other Republicans. He needs to be reported to the Secret Service. RT!

pic.twitter.com/zqivJFLKHy — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 6, 2020

These alt comedians keep getting edgier and edgier. https://t.co/sAk70Yw4MV — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) February 6, 2020

In response to a Students for Trump table at Arizona State University, a man yells that the president, Republicans and “fascists” should have their throats slashed. pic.twitter.com/p632G0tIaX — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 6, 2020

Law enforcement was made aware of the video and is looking into the incident.

We are aware of a video circulating on social media where an individual appears to be making threats. We are working with the University to address the matter. — Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) February 6, 2020

What makes this especially interesting are the calm responses of the students whose lives were just threatened. Kudos to ASU Students for Trump for not shouting back or feeding the troll. One even left it off saying, “Have a good one!” Classic.

