When John Harwood took the job as White House Correspondent for CNN, he was stepping out of the unambiguously biased world of CNBC and into the far-left wacky world of Jeff Zucker’s Trump-hating monstrosity. He has the experience to know exactly what would have been expected of him and it didn’t take long for him to fall into place exactly as Zucker wanted. He made that abundantly clear today following President Trump’s post-impeachment speech.

Watch the video. Truly listen to what he’s saying. From analyzing how the lighting in the room was intentional based upon the darkness in the President’s mind to spinning the impeachment rationale of Republicans against them, he flashed his new CNN credentials like a seasoned, unhinged professional Trump-hater.

There are two requirements to appear on CNN. The first is they must devote their hearts to taking down President Trump. The second is they must sacrifice their professional integrity to accomplish the first. Welcome to CNN, John Harwood.

American Conservative Movement

