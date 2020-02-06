Over the last three weeks, there have been conspiracy theories floating around the internet about the 2019 Novel Coronavirus outbreak. There was no need to spread these ideas on NOQ Report because, frankly, they were mostly unbelievable and oftentimes misleading. But things have changed. Even mainstream media is starting to finally sound the alarm bell that the coronavirus is much worse than what’s being reported. The time for caution has past. It’s time to take aggressive measures to stop the spread in North America and then to help the rest of the world deal with the epidemic.

The latest reports put the death toll around 600 and the number of infected nearing 30,000. That’s as of yesterday. We can expect both numbers to rise sharply today. But many scientists are suggesting the real numbers could be tenfold or more from what’s being reported. We’re not talking about crackpots looking for attention. These are legitimate mainstream scientists who have experience with epidemics and they’re sounding the alarm that this really is different. It’s time for healthy panic, as Professor Neil Ferguson from London-based J-IDEA noted. He estimates there are 50,000 new cases per day with that number doubling every five days.

<noscript><iframe title="Professor Neil Ferguson on the current 2019-nCoV coronavirus outbreak." width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ALQTdCYGISw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

The calm in his voice belies the terrifying words he utters. But as he notes, information coming out of China is unreliable, so it’s imperative that we start treating this epidemic as the killer that it is. If his numbers are even close to being accurate, we’re going to be facing the issue directly and at large scale in the United States in the coming weeks.

There are two things that make this disease so worrisome. The first challenge is the way it spreads. As an airborne virus that is extremely contagious through exposure by mouth, nose, or eyes, it can spread very easily in public areas. But worse is the fact that it is contagious from those who are asymptomatic, meaning we can feel perfectly healthy and still be spreading the disease with our interactions.

The second challenge is that there’s no cure. Nothing. At this point the best doctors can do is put people on oxygen to counter the pneumonia that often sets in from this respiratory disease and keep IV fluids pumping to prevent dehydration while the body fights it off. But with fatality rates much higher than the flu, it’s clearly a disease in which prevention is the most viable solution.

So little is known about the disease—thus the “novel” labeling—that fighting it is beyond problematic. We know it attaches to cells in the lungs and reproduces by utilizing he body’s own cell production systems. It injects biological code into the cells it infects which prompts the body to literally start producing the virus itself.

A video on CNBC that featured Dr. Gregory Poland, professor of medicine and infectious diseases and the director of the Vaccine Research Group at Mayo Clinic, and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Pfizer board member and former FDA Commissioner, is particularly interesting to watch as they both come to the conclusion the testing for the coronavirus must be expanded beyond the CDC.

<noscript><iframe title="'We're basically at a pandemic now': Mayo Clinic physician on coronavirus" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wq33oZdQ-R4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

It’s ironic that the chyron initially says “Controlling Misinformation,” insinuating the doctors were going to debunk fears about the coronavirus. They did not. Both alerted the audience that this really is much more serious than most in the media have been saying. In the last few days, the tune has changed from mainstream media, but there still isn’t enough emphasis on how important it is for Americans to take this disease deadly seriously.

Everyone’s quick to say “don’t panic.” But as fast-moving as the 2019 Novel Coronavirus is, the notion that we should wait and see became obsolete a week ago. We’ve waited. We’ve seen. Now authorities need to start panicking… in a healthy manner.

