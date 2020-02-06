HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested Raul Arreguillin, a U.S. citizen from Weslaco, Texas who is wanted from that city’s Police Department on charges of sexual assault of a child.

“CBP Field Operations is always ready to assist our law enforcement partners in locating individuals who are fugitives of the law so they may face the consequences of their alleged actions,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

On February 4, 2020, CBP officers at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge encountered Mr. Arreguillin, age 56, arriving from Mexico in a 2017 gray Hyundai Elantra and a primary check revealed the man was a possible match to an outstanding arrest warrant from the Weslaco Police Department. Officers secured Arreguillin and escorted him to secondary for further inspection and through biometric verification utilizing CBP and law-enforcement databases, his identity and warrant was confirmed.

Mr. Arreguillin has two outstanding arrest warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony and a second-degree felony warrant for indecency with a child. Arreguillin is alleged to have had inappropriate sexual contact with three female family members in 2003, 2005 and in 2015 when they were four, eight and 10 years old. The arrest warrants were just issued last week.

CBP OFO arrested Arreguillin and subsequently turned him over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service who will transport him to the Hidalgo County jail.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

For more information on the immigration inspection process visit this link on CBP.gov, Immigration Inspection Program.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the management, control and protection of our nation’s borders at and between official ports of entry. CBP is charged with securing the borders of the United States while enforcing hundreds of laws and facilitating lawful trade and travel.

