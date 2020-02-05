NOTHING caused Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to rip up her official copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. Nothing external, that is. Rather, it was the deep-seated evil hatred and animosity in her own dark heart.

I don’t want to hear about a refused handshake after a politically motivated impeachment. Her extended hand was another calculated gesture anyway.

Whether one likes and/or agrees with the incumbent President or not, it is the office that demands respect. In a Banana Republic, those out of power resort to any and all means to effect regime change. For the first 240 years of our Constitutional Republic, America was different. But, no longer!

I have stood where few ordinary Americans have ever stood. On a cold January day in 1989, newly assigned to U.S. Customs Service HQ in Washington, DC, I took a few hours leave and walked up to Capitol Hill.

In my Customs uniform, I went through security like everybody else. I just wanted to take the public tour of the U.S. Capitol.

But, an on-duty Capitol Police Officer approached me and offered myself and two Customs colleagues from Los Angeles who happened to be there at that same moment, a personal guided behind the scenes tour of the Capitol building. I felt very honored and eagerly took him up on his offer.

There were a number of fascinating stops on that tour, but I will mention only two in this context. Since the House of Representatives was out of session at that time, he escorted us into the chamber and right down to the floor in front of the Speaker’s Stand.

I was frankly awestruck to stand where such important events in American history have taken place. I wish I had a photograph of that, but it will forever remain embedded in my mind’s eye.

Our gracious Capitol Police Officer escort then took us over to the U.S. Senate which was in session. So he led us up into the Senate Gallery where we sat quietly and respectfully, observing the proceedings for a short while.

I deliberately did not watch the State of the Union address which began in mid-afternoon Hawaii time yesterday. I have been very candid about my extreme displeasure with the maneuverings of both major political parties in our country in recent years.

I am most certainly not ever politically correct and I’m not one who focuses on decorum. But I was absolutely shocked to see the short clip of Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up her official copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address for the world to see!

In a civilized 1st World country as we still aspire to be, there is absolutely no place for such unprofessional behavior! It was not just an insult against the President, who is a member of the other political party from her own.

No, this was a slap in the face of America! This is not what we are all about, folks! Or if it is, our national demise is nigh as we crumble from within as a nation and as a United people.

The Second Civil War will not be geographically aligned as North and South; it will be based upon an ideologically polarized and ever-coarsening society.

Fort Sumter is already being fired upon. It’s not a military installation in South Carolina. It’s the fortress of peace and security that we have built together in the 12 score and 4 years since our fathers brought forth upon this continent a new nation.

Once the struggle for political power and personal ambition supersede our shared devotion to our common history and destiny, we have finally given the death knell to Benjamin Franklin’s sage response when asked what kind of government we have been given:

“A Republic, if you can keep it.”

We have dishonored ourselves, our Founders and all those who have given the last ounce of devotion throughout American history to preserve this unique experiment in governance, a bastion of liberty in a hostile world. The institutions of our government no longer receive the respect they deserve totally aside from partisan politics.

What should happen now is for House Democratic Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland to lead the removal of Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House, simultaneously removing her as second in line for the Presidency of the United States. This should be Priority One as the next item of business when the House reconvenes.

Then, Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California’s 12th Congressional District should be expelled completely. Whether or not the ultra-liberal voters of San Francisco could ever be convinced to do the right thing, their elected representative has betrayed her oath of office. She has placed her own personal hatred and animosity for Donald Trump above both her position and his.

I have strained my brain to try to confirm the name of the Capitol Police Officer who provided that once in a lifetime experience back in 1989 by escorting me to stand in the very spot where history is made, where the State of the Union address is delivered with the President, Vice President in his dual role as President of the Senate, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives all present.

No, none of them was there on that January day in 1989. But thoughts of all persons ever given the privilege of serving in any of these capacities past, present and future were very much in my consciousness at that point.

But I am concerned that the kind-hearted and history-minded Capitol Police Officer may very well have been Jacob Chestnut, one of two United States Capitol Police Officers killed in the line of duty on July 24, 1998, an African American, who lay in honor in the United States Capitol Rotunda.

This matter has haunted me more than anything else since I had the extreme honor of standing respectfully in the House of Representatives, a commoner invited to see where the power of the political elite is wielded, an unanticipated opportunity I have long revered.

That is, until now. Nancy Pelosi has disrespected and dishonored herself, her constituents, the Congress, our system of government, and the American people. But most of all, she has forever offended the memory of Capitol Police Officer Jacob Chestnut and his fallen colleague John Gibson, who gave their lives in service to Congress and to the American public, of which I remain a patriotic part.

Resign now or be expelled in disgrace, Madam Speaker … a title you must now forfeit. You didn’t just rip up your official copy of the President’s State of the Union Address. You shredded the United States Constitution in your heart and by your intent.

