There are plenty of stories still coming out of Iowa following a dismal caucus Monday that still hasn’t been resolved. With 71% of the delegates tabulated, Senator Elizabeth Warren sits in third place, just ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden. But there’s one Iowa county where Biden and three other candidates outperformed Warren: Pocahontas County.

Very sorry to inform all of you that Elizabeth Warren has LOST her own county. What a shame pic.twitter.com/Y5fQqwdza1 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 5, 2020

President Trump has often referred to Warren as “Pocahontas” or “Fauxahontas” after the very Caucasian Senator spent a lifetime claiming Native American descent, accepting benefits set aside for indigenous peoples. But last year, she reported a disastrous DNA test that showed she was likely only 1/1024th Native American.

This is the 2020 election vibe in a nutshell for Democrats. Extremely low voter turnout on par with 2016 when the nomination was not really contested spells doom for the party at this early stage. As for Elizabeth Warren, she peaked way too early.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.