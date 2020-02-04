Investigative journalism is challenging when the propagandists in mainstream and social media do everything they can to discredit the truth. This is what James O’Keefe at Project Veritas deals with on a regular basis as they drop bombshell after bombshell about Democrats, mainstream media, and Big Tech. Among those exposed by Project Veritas recently are Bernie Sanders’ campaign, CNN, and Twitter. This is why it’s not surprising Twitter has locked his account based on a Tweet last month that called for a correction from mainstream media.

Twitter suspends Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe for reporting on Democrat Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/yTlOgQzAKy — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 5, 2020

His account is still currently visible, but the “offending” Tweet is now hidden. It will remain hidden and his account will remain locked until he deletes the Tweet. But there’s a problem: The Tweet was legitimate. There was no offensive content, no “doxxing” or other nefarious actions. It was a Tweet from one journalist asking another journalist to get their facts straight. The funny part is, the O’Keefe’s request to Washington Post journalist Dave Weigel was honored, as it should have been.

Washington Post's @daveweigel has officially TAKEN DOWN his false reporting. We will consider this a retraction; which is an extraordinary thing because it's the second consecutive retraction from him this year and it's only January. pic.twitter.com/qdv7fo2SqA — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 22, 2020

One may say this isn’t a hill worth dying on, that since the goal of the two-week-old Tweet was achieved, O’Keefe should just take it down. But here’s the thing. As a journalist with 1st Amendment protections, he should not be locked out of his account for reporting the facts. Is this really the sort of environment a “progressive” company like Twitter wants to foster?

When journalists report facts that are neither harmful nor protected, they should not be quashed. Lest we forget, Twitter is protected as a “platform” under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. As a protected platform, they should abide by the 1st Amendment as a whole, but they must definitely abide by the aspect of the 1st Amendment that protects freedom of the press. That does not mean journalists get a free pass to say whatever they want, but it does mean that if a journalist reports factual information about a subject and that information does not break Twitter’s Terms of Service, their speech must stand.

It’s not like O’Keefe published their home addresses or SSN. A Tweet by Weigel called them volunteers. O’Keefe corrected him and said they were paid employees. For this, an investigative journalist in the United States of America has been ordered by Twitter to delete factual reporting of national interest.

Twitter continuously tries to pretend they aren’t biased against conservatives. But with James O’Keefe at Project Veritas, they’ve locked his account over something leftist journalists do on a regular basis. They must free O’Keefe’s account.

