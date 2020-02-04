Climate change alarmists love some of the Democratic candidates. Of particular interest are the two socialists and the two billionaires who have dedicated large portions of their campaigns towards promoting the Green New Deal and other climate change measures they say will prevent us from the impending extinction that’s allegedly a decade away.

Unfortunately for at least one of the green favorites, she’s bouncing across the nation in style like someone who simply doesn’t care about the incredible damage she’s doing to the environment. That candidate is Senator Elizabeth Warren who was caught on camera today exiting a high-end private jet.

The best part of this video is that after Elizabeth Warren realizes she's been caught on camera exiting a private jet. She attempts to hide behind her staffer. As if that would work. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WVtCOaVphK — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) February 4, 2020

The funniest part happens when she realizes she’s on camera. She quickly positions herself perfectly with a staffer between her and the camera and keeps it that way until she gets to the door. Sorry, Liz. We see your hypocrisy.

