The biggest story from the Iowa caucus is the ineptitude of the Democratic Party. But the second biggest and infinitely more important is that former Vice President Joe Biden didn’t crack the top three as early (well, technically very late, but early for this year’s caucus) reports show he’s far behind the top two finishers, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders, and nearly three-points behind Senator Elizabeth Warren.

According to Townhall:

State Democratic Party chair Troy Price said that 62 percent of the precincts from the state’s 99 counties have been tallied and they’re accurate. That was a paramount concern for Price, who also said he was not aware of the Department of Homeland Security’s offer to test the app’s security. Price also said he vowed to make this year’s contest the most transparent. He also apologized for the absolute mess that ensued as a result of this glitch. Again, these are only 62 percent of the results, but Mayor Pete Buttigieg is in the lead with the allocation of the state’s delegates with 26.9 percent of the vote, followed by Bernie Sanders 25.1 percent, Elizabeth Warren with 18.3 percent, Joe Biden at 15.6 percent, and Amy Klobuchar at 12.6 percent.

That’s not going to cut it for the guy who has been a frontrunner since he announced his candidacy. But many commentators expected the dismal performance since his base is lukewarm compared to Sanders’ and Warren’s, and his fundraising has lagged behind Buttigieg’s.

Iowa has been a reliable predictor of the eventual nominee for Democrats with eight of the last ten winners becoming the eventual nominee. President Clinton was the worst prediction by Iowa who had him in fourth place in 1992 before he won the nomination and the general election. Biden may be hoping for something similar, but the cases are different. One of the reasons Clinton did so poorly is because former Senator Tom Harkin was from Iowa and collected 76% of the votes. Moreover, Clinton was still a relatively unknown entity at the time.

It may be time for Biden to face the music.

After having Iowa almost all to himself thanks to the impeachment debacle, a fourth-place showing for the former frontrunner is more embarrassing than most of his gaffes. Will he be the “Comeback Kid” like Bill Clinton. Probably not. Biden may be done.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.