The Iowa caucus debacle should be the last straw for many in the Democratic Party. This crisis has been brewing for months now, rife with symptoms of chaos. It’s a fact that even the nation’s socialist media can no longer ignore in favor of reporting on the interminable impeachment saga.

What once was the party of tax cuts and John F Kennedy, who famously stated, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country,” has devolved down to a party in name only with factions warring over who can manage to move even further left, past the likes of Lenin and Maduro into unknown territory. It’s been an absurd auction of other people’s money in a perverse competition to see who can promise the greatest number of freebies in exchange for votes.

Not being satisfied with the virtual destruction of the economy, we are also witness to their gunning for freedom. The far-left has launched all manner of new assaults on liberty and the Bill of Rights.

They began with the unalienable human right of self-preservation, but have branched out to denigrating free speech, freedom of assembly as well as attacks against the basics of our judicial system – due process and the presumption of innocence.

The authoritarian left can’t organize a caucus, but they want to run your life

Last night epitomized why the authoritarian left is in trouble. They had a relatively simple task of organizing a caucus, something that has taken place for decades and it blew up in their arrogant faces.

Compare that easy and well defined task to running the healthcare system, centrally planning the economy or making life or death decisions on whether someone can defend themselves.

The caucus debacle illustrated perfectly why we on the pro-liberty right have the guiding principle of limited government. We know that people have flaws and foibles. We know that if they are given too much power they tend to go off the rails. James Madison said it best:

“If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary.”

The authoritarian far-left is an ever-shrinking caricature of itself

The hidden tribes study taught us that the far-left is only 8% of the population, a small and ever-shrinking segment that seems outsize because it dominates the national media, culture and the government indoctrination industry – better known as the educational system.

Everyone else falls into the various categories of moderates or true liberals as well as those on the pro-liberty right, striving to conserve our freedom. In a sense, we are the silent majority that is sick of our culture being denigrated and perverted by post-modernists of the far left.

Welcome to the pro-liberty right

While many of you leaving the left feel you are politically homeless, we can make the case that you really belong with the pro-liberty right. We won’t talk about why some may instill this misconception to keep many locked in a certain party, but suffice it to say, we don’t have to do this. We can just present the facts.

While the authoritarian left hints at believing in liberty, our actions prove that we take this to heart. We do this by limiting government, the best ways to conserve liberty.

While the authoritarian left asserts to be for progress, their ancient ideas go backwards. We on the other hand have our principles based on economic freedom. We don’t pretend that it’s perfect, but it is the best way to lift people out of poverty and insure real progress in our society.

While the authoritarian left pretends to care about children, they do nothing to protect them, in and out of the womb. We know that realistically that we will never be rid of criminals, guns or violence. Thus, we don’t encumber the innocent with liberty control.

The bottom line

An increasing number of people are coming to the realization that the ‘new’ ideas of the left are nothing but a rehash of the same failed ideas of the past. It is becoming obvious to many that they are inherently dishonest and inveterate liars because of the flaws of their base ideology.

Many of their lies concern those of us on the pro-liberty right. But, after so many leftist lies, people are questioning their almost rote support of the left. They look past the lies and realize that they belong on the right side of the political spectrum.

The Iowa caucus disaster is a warning to anyone enamored with the authoritarian left and it’s prevalence for unlimited governmental solutions to every problem. Having failed in organizing a simple caucus, what makes anyone think they can organize the country?

