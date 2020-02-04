Former Senator Claire McCaskill has been bitter ever since losing her seat in 2018. She has tried to stay relevant and work her way back in, but with Tweets like the one she posted today, it’s no wonder she’s unemployed. Donald Trump Jr. took note, corrected her error, then dropped the mic all over her smugness.

Here’s the original Tweet:

One of these things is not like the others. Hint: they made him squat in the aisle so he was visible. pic.twitter.com/aFxrRRjbPi — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 4, 2020

It was an unambiguous insinuation of racism on the part of the Trump campaign. But the real racism was revealed in McCaskill herself whose snide remark about making HUD Secretary Ben Carson “squat in the aisle” is part of standard operating procedure for Democrats who want to foment outrage where none exists. American patriots of all colors, races, and creeds are proud of Dr. Carson for his accomplishments in DC that are still overshadowed by his accomplishments as a neurosurgeon.

Trump Jr. wasn’t going to let her get away with her bigotry and corrected her error in a way that has become one of his trademarks. Like his father, he’s a counterpuncher. But without the constraints of office holding him back, he can often get a bit more snide than his father.

In case anyone was wondering where Ben Carson’s seat was on the Team Trump plane – just check First Class top left. Thanks for playing Claire. pic.twitter.com/HxyHKz7PHp — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 4, 2020

It truly is an art to be able to demolish someone’s credibility in 280-characters or less, but Donald Trump Jr. has become a master of it. Perhaps Claire McCaskill will think twice before trying to show how clever she isn’t on social media.

