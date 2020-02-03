When Google first hit the scene, it offered a solution. Just one. It found things on the internet, and at the time it did it better than anyone else. Better than Yahoo. Better than Alta Vista. Better than Ask Jeeves. Its algorithm and web-crawling strategies were years ahead of the competitors. It’s no wonder that it continued to be an innovator until it no longer needed to be.

Things changed for Google when they realized they no longer had to beat the competition to the punch when it came to creation and innovation. Thanks to their second big breakthrough, the mastery of online ads, they were able to accumulate so much money that they simply bought those who did the innovation and creation for them. That’s the point that many people attribute to their final transcendence from a search company to a true tech giant, but there was one more mountain to climb, and they started their ascent ahead of most.

They are still climbing the mountain today. It’s the longest, hardest mountain they or any other tech giant has ever had to climb. It’s tied into nearly all of their current ambitions, from being the hub of everything that pertains to human health to creating the first true artificial intelligence that is not only self-expansive but also self-serving. Today, all of their endeavors require one thing for fuel: data. Specifically, they need your data, the ideas that cannot be calculated with vast equations or solved with faster quantum computers. Our personal data is the skeleton key to the future.

And we’re giving it to them willingly as if this isn’t the company that dropped the mantra of “don’t be evil” from their employee handbook a couple of years ago. It should have been huge and terrifying news to know that a company would literally wipe their only prevailing moral value to open the door to what they’re becoming today.

That’s an awfully long setup for a very short conclusion. The Super Bowl ad they ran, “Loretta,” is another example of how Google wants to collect as much data about us as possible for… something. This isn’t just a convenience, though. They may have all the money in the world, but they aren’t known for doing stupid things very often to waste it. This ad space could have been used to promote any number of profitable products. Instead, it was used for something much more valuable. They planted a seed, one that was intended to prepare people for a future that is already here in the present, a future in which we start giving them more information than we give to our family members. It’s more than we give to anyone, even Facebook.

There are two possible reactions from people who truly understand what Google is doing. Those who see it as the convenience it’s being sold as will love it. Those who realize their end goal is to become Big Brother are quite concerned.

