If you’re a Trump supporter or an average American who really doesn’t care and hasn’t been following the impeachment saga the last four months, you’re probably ready for it all to be over. This is a natural reaction to this debacle; who wants to prolong the pain and the lack of action that’s happening on Capitol Hill as a result?

We’re almost there. But a snafu in timing is threatening to mess things up and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is behind it. His timeline, which he’s currently trying to negotiate with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, would have closing arguments on Monday, deliberation on Tuesday, and a final vote on Wednesday. It would make sense except for one major problem. The President’s State of the Union Address is Tuesday night.

McConnell needs to button this up and present the President with an elegant impeachment acquittal just before he heads to Congress to tell the nation why he needs to be reelected. Impeachment needs to be in the rearview mirror for the President, not looming over him the next day.

Admittedly, I was torn on this. I initially saw the State of the Union as a way to blunt the impact of a Wednesday acquittal. American sentiment is generally higher after a State of the Union Address, so if the President delivers a strong one just before the impeachment vote, it would allow his supporters to be on a patriotic high that would carry them through the onslaught of negative press coverage from progressive mainstream media as well as social media angst from triggered leftists.

After further review, I realize the cons outweigh the pros in McConnell’s timeline. It makes much more sense to let the impeachment exoneration be a launching point from which the President can address the nation, starting a new chapter in the 2020 election story.

All he has to do is call for the vote to immediately follow remarks from the floor on Tuesday. That may mean starting early on Tuesday or limiting closing arguments to two hours each on Monday. The logistics are up to him, but whatever he does, he needs to figure out a way to deliver the acquittal to the President before the State of the Union.

As for the President, impeachment shouldn’t be a topic at all during his State of the Union. It’s an afterthought, an aberration brought forth by desperate Democrats who can’t fathom competing against a booming economy as they make their case from now to November. He needs to ignore it, as should the rest of us, because in the whole scheme of things it must not be given any more attention that what it has already drained from our nation.

To Mitch McConnell: Get the vote done. Exonerate the President BEFORE the State of the Union Address Tuesday so America can officially and symbolically turn the page from this duplicitous impeachment saga once and for all.

