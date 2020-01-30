Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions has gone through a lot to return to Alabama and try to reclaim the Senate seat he gave up in 2017. His tenure in President Trump’s cabinet was marked with failure and embarrassment as the President blamed him for the rise of the Mueller investigation and the prolonging of the Russia hoax. Now, he wants a shot at his former job. Should he get that chance?

No. His time is up. It’s better for the 73-year-old to remain in the private sector after being fired by the President in 2018. There’s new leadership available to represent Alabama in the Senate, leadership that hasn’t been tainted by the swamp. This new leader’s name and face are familiar to Alabamans from outside of the world of politics, much like President Trump had made himself successful before running for office.

“People keep asking me about why they should choose me over these other candidates with decades of experience in politics,” former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville told NOQ Report. “That’s the exact reason they should choose me. I’ve been in the real world.”

The political newcomer isn’t inexperienced when it comes to making decisions. His time as a head football coach was highlighted by a perfect 2004 season at Auburn and a reputation for winning tough games; he was 5-2 against top-5 ranked opponents. This may be the reason Sessions appears to be more concerned about Tuberville than his other competitors.

A recent poll is being touted by supporters of Representative Bradley Byrne that shows he’s up against Tuberville for second place in the race. But there’s something about this poll that should concern Alabama voters. The poll was commissioned by Sessions’ campaign. It’s an internal poll. Why would the former Senator release a poll to the public that shows he dropped a point?

Without making direct accusations, my political instincts point to only one conclusion: He would rather face Byrne in a runoff than Tuberville. That’s the only beneficial takeaway for Sessions, whose campaign was under no obligation to release the poll results. The fact that they did tells us they had an agenda behind it, and the only viable agenda would be to propel Byrne over Tuberville. Sessions’ campaign has not responded to a request for comment.

Senator Doug Jones won the 2017 special election over embattled Judge Roy Moore following an exposé by the Washington Post that alleged Moore had a history of dating underage girls when he was in his 30s. Despite denials and a strong push to overcome the bad press, Moore lost in a tight race. Since then, Jones has been trying to juggle between the priorities of his caucus in the Senate and the will of Alabamans, most of whom consider themselves to be politically and culturally conservative.

“Doug Jones is an anomaly,” Tuberville said. “Alabama is one of the reddest, most conservative states in the country and the people were faced with a number of unique factors in that special election that led to Jones winning.”

Defeating Jones will be a priority for the GOP in the state and at the national level as Democrats attempt to take back majority control. Keeping the majority is important to President Trump as well, who wants to continue nominating originalists to the bench. If Democrats gain a majority or even whittle it down enough, they could stall the President’s ability to nominate conservative judges and cabinet members, not to mention what it will do to his legislative agenda.

“I’m the best suited to beat Jones in the General because I connect with more Alabama voters than anyone else,” Tuberville told NOQ Report. “I’m a patriot, a worker, a winner, and a leader. That’s Alabama.”

Outside of defeating Jones, one of the biggest reasons Tuberville stands out against his competitors is his commanding nature that’s very similar to President Trump’s. Neither are known for subtly or political calculations due to their years fighting in the trenches of private life rather than the playground of the swamp. The parallels between the former CEO and the former head coach are in stark contrast to the inefficacy of DC’s political games. Some would argue that’s why the President has been so successful in his first term, which bodes well for a future with another winner on Capitol Hill.

“I’m tired of everything being so calculated because of the special interests all these swamp dwellers are tied to,” Tuberville said. “We’re going to go up there to fix these problems because our time to do it is now. I’m going to take the stick out of President Trump’s hand and give him a bat.”

The last time Alabama had an opportunity to vote for a political outsider, they overwhelmingly voted for President Trump. They have the same opportunity in the upcoming primary with Tommy Tuberville, the conservative outsider we need in the Senate.

