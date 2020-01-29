Many of the authoritarian left are warning of a disturbing new trend in the use of obscure concepts and words that are quickly gaining popularity with the far right. These are ideas expressed on very old documents from the time of the founding of the country. They have gone viral with those who oddly enough want the government to be limited in its powers to do good.

This alarming trend is seeing increasing notoriety with the far right fringe. It began as an unconstitutional response to common sense gun confiscation in places like Virginia and is now spreading like wildfire to neighboring states. It’s a dire situation in which people demand their ‘unalienable human rights’ and other dangerous ideas.

Leftist insiders are worried that if people begin thinking on their own instead of listening to them, they might actually take matters into their own hands. They might buy guns and express their opinions outside of leftist control.

A spokesman for the national socialist groups that study the far-right fringe has noted an increasingly disturbing trend in the use of the word ‘liberty’. “We had to run to the dictionary to find out the meaning of this word when it first cropped up in their social media posts”. “Apparently it’s connected with other words like ‘freedom’ and ‘human rights’”

In their study of this strange phenomena, they discovered that these obscure concepts hearken back to the English Bill of Rights 1689 and then to the ‘Declaration of independence’ and the ‘Constitution’. Apparently these ‘documents’ guarantee ‘free-speech’ and ‘the right of the people to keep and bear Arms’, of all things.

Said one media insider who we will refer by just the initials of ‘D.L.’: “These ‘boomer rubes’ as we call them actually expect to have these ‘rights’ even though they were written at a time when it took 5 minutes to reload a musket”. “They have it in their heads that certain rights are ‘unalienable’ when this has nothing to do with aliens”.

The group of insiders are planning to have a higher level conference on how to stop these dangerous ideas of freedom and liberty from spreading throughout the country. They are deeply concerned that these ideas could cause people to decide to not to listen to the leftists in running their individual lives.

