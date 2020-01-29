Warmonger. Neoconservative. Liar. John Bolton has been accused of many things over the years, and he’s never backed down from his perspectives, even in light of the truth. To this day, he believes invading Iraq and Afghanistan were great ideas. He believes we should have invaded Iran and Cuba long ago. And he believes his perspectives are so far above everyone else’s, he’s willing to pursue vendettas even if doing so will only hasten the spread of socialism in America.

When President Trump brought him on as his National Security Adviser, he did so against the advice of many surrounding him. Admittedly, I liked the idea, not because I agree with Bolton’s stances but because I thought he would be an aggressive counterbalance to the isolationists the President also has whispering in his ear. I’m a fan of appropriate isolationism; protecting America’s interests doesn’t mean no intervention at all. Limited engagements are necessary to prevent the spread of evil that could make its way back to the United States. Our presence in South Korea is an example of a proper use of our military assets abroad.

Nevertheless, Bolton’s presence in the White House was a debacle. When he invoked the “Libya Model” before talks with North Korea, he essentially ended negotiations before they could begin. It was a boneheaded move; considering what happened to Muammar Gaddafi, did Bolton believe Kim Jong un was going to jump on the opportunity to share the former Libyan leader’s fate? Bolton blew the best chance we’ve had at denuclearizing North Korea and it could be years before we have a similar opportunity.

Now that Bolton is in full-vendetta (and at least partial book-selling) mode, he’s ready to spill the beans on President Trump’s operations in Ukraine. Sadly, his testimony will be damaging if it matches what has been reported about excerpts in his upcoming book. It will manufacture a case for the Democrats where none has existed to date and help their socialist agenda rise in America. I know there are people who loved the Iraq War and believe Bolton is a hero for being the primary catalyst for starting it, but I’m not one of them. Neither is President Trump.

….many more mistakes of judgement, gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

There isn’t much the President can do to prevent John Bolton from harming the nation as he’s done so many times with his lies. Hopefully, the American people will remember Iraq, remember North Korea, and realize Bolton’s perspectives are driven by animus.

