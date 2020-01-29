Hunter Biden’s tenure at Burisma was all about his father’s position of influence. That much was implied by President Trump’s defense attorney, Pam Bondi, at today’s Q&A session in the Senate impeachment trial. The facts she laid out about the timeline of Biden’s stretch with the company was so damaging, it almost makes me wish the Democrats get their wish about calling witnesses.

He attended two board meetings. Two. For this, he was paid a million dollars a year, and that’s just on the front end. Who knows how much he was paid on the back end? Conspicuously, his employment ended shortly after his father announced his run for president. Coincidence? Of course not.

Pam Bondi Outlines Hunter Biden’s Time, Trips As Board Member Of Burismahttps://t.co/84bvCL2Pv8 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) January 29, 2020

In a righteous world, this impeachment trial would have ended before it began, but Democrats are practically begging for witnesses. Considering the hand grenade Pam Bondi tossed at Hunter Biden today, Democrats may want to reconsider.

