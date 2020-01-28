When Hunter Biden and his business partner, Devon Archer, joined the board for Ukrainian energy company Burisma, many who were paying attention wondered what he brought to the table. He wasn’t a successful business leader, an expert on Ukraine, or knowledgeable in any way with the energy industry. But Hunter Biden’s father did happen to hold a position of importance to the company. He was Vice President of the United States and the man tasked by the administration to handle foreign policy with Ukraine.

How much was having such an important connection worth? For months, it has been reported that he made $50,000 per month, a lofty sum for someone who brought only one apparent benefit to the company. But some news outlets have been reporting that it was actually $83,333 for each of the two American board members, or $2,000,000 per year combined. As Trump impeachment attorney Pam Bondi noted yesterday before the Senate, it was actually higher than that.

Why this is important

Since around halfway through the initial impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives, Democrats have been pushing “abuse of power” as their core complaint against the President. This became the charge in one of their two Articles of Impeachment. In essence, they are accusing the President of going after Joe Biden for no reason other than to hurt him as a possible opponent in the upcoming presidential election.

The President has argued that his request for cooperation between Ukraine and the United States in sniffing out corruption in their past that included 2016 election interference and Biden’s engagement with Ukraine was nothing more than that – an attempt to root out corruption. As we learn how deep that corruption really was, the case that it was just for political gain evaporates for all but the most unhinged Trump accusers.

At the heart of the matter is Hunter and Joe Biden. If Hunter Biden was paid for essentially nothing of substance within the company, the fact that his father forced the Ukrainian government to fire Viktor Shokin, the Prosecutor General who was investigating Burisma, seems to be the only benefit. And it was costly; between salary and bonuses that the well-connect duo received in a 17-month period while Joe Biden was Vice President, Burisma paid them over $3.1 million.

Folks, this is corruption. This is blatant, unambiguous abuse of power on the part of the former Vice President. The lofty salaries and bonuses now seem like a drop in the bucket compared to the financial benefits the energy company received for their investment. A corruption charge filed by the most powerful prosecutor in Ukraine would have cost them much, much more.

These are things the Democrats won’t talk about willingly. When they’re forced to address it, they make the feeble claim that it was all just a coincidence that Hunter Biden received direct benefits from the actions of the Vice President and that everyone in Europe knew Shokin was corrupt. But there’s a huge hole in this argument. As we will demonstrate in future articles, Yuriy Lutsenko, the man who replaced Shokin, was the epitome of Ukrainian corruption. If Biden was really concerned about Shokin’s corruption, he should have been flabbergasted by his replacement’s. But he wasn’t. Why? Because Lutskenko closed all cases against Burisma.

Burisma paid Hunter Biden and his partner over $3 million. To date, the only possible benefit they received for their payoff (also known as a “board salary”) is having VP Joe Biden get a prosecutor off their back. It was corrupt money well spent in their eyes.

