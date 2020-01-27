It is getting harder and harder to understand what is happening to and within the Democrat Party. I am almost beginning to believe that forces of good have taken over that party with the plan of destroying it once and for all, leaving only one viable party in the United States, the Republican Party, the party of Lincoln.

Imagine if you were appointed the one in charge of the Democrats, and your secret agenda is to destroy it. What would you do? I suggest as starters that you take your most extreme 4 members who are nothing less than Communist, Anti-Semitic, bullies, and make sure that they steer the party. That will surely turn off many otherwise dedicated voters.

Then, it is a great idea to promise to raise taxes. Everyone loves that idea, NOT. It is a great idea to make sure that promises of trillions of dollars are made, enough to denude every one of every penny they hold.

Make sure that all your candidates put their hands up in the air to promise that they would provide free money and free medical care for all illegal immigrants. This is a really good one. The electorate realize now that it is not only unaffordable for our present illegals, wait until they realize that everyone in Guatemala with a tumor is getting on the next bus to get our free medical care.

So, then, go to the crème de la crème. Let’s promise to get rid of borders. Couple that with the free medical care and automatic welfare, and we will suck the populations of other countries off the map. Why would anyone stay in El Salvador? Armies of families will march into the United States.

So, what can we do which is even better? Let’s pursue an impeachment against a president who has incredibly boosted our economy, rebuilt our military, established respect from the rest of the world, and who is actively neutering those renegade countries who insist on arming themselves with weapons of mass destruction. Let’s make sure that the impeachment can never end in anything other than an acquittal and that it be done in a public trial where the world will watch.

Think about it. By 2021, the Democrat Party will be shaking their own kind of death rattle. It is what they have been working to accomplish. Let them have it.

About Peter Ticktin

Peter Ticktin of The Ticktin Law Group centers his practice on representing individuals and businesses with creative approaches to achieve the most pragmatically sensible results. Since his admission to The Florida Bar in 1991, Mr. Ticktin has led the fight in HIV litigation, has been a champion for the little guy and gal, against discrimination, and for small business. Ticktin unearthed the robo-signers in the mortgage foreclosure scandal, providing all the states attorney generals with what they needed to win a $30 Billion settlement with the banks.

“We believe superior legal work demands creative solutions and we pride ourselves on being cost effective and prioritizing communications with our clients.” said Ticktin.

When Peter Ticktin formed The Ticktin Law Group, he trained the firm’s lawyers to find the obvious ways to win, and if there were no obvious ways, to be creative and to find a new way. As a result, over the years, The Ticktin Law Group and Peter Ticktin, personally, have been responsible for cutting edge solutions in several areas of the law including business litigation, trust litigation, and even divorce law. With the mantra that they are “in it to win it,” and with their creative approach, they believe that The Ticktin Law Group provides superior legal work. Clients want results.

Peter Ticktin is also very passionate about founding and running The Global Warming Foundation, an organization whose mission is to educate the world about the environmental and economic threats posed by climate change and parallels Donald Trump’s economic doctrine.

“There is a need for America to now prosper, so that we can deal with this problem, not just by reducing use of fossil fuels, but by geo-engineering, hence a need for a space force.” said Ticktin.

Mr. Ticktin’s practice is representing businesses and individuals with creative approaches to achieve sensible results. He is also instrumental in supervising and attending to other work of The Ticktin Law Group.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.