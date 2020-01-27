When Mitt Romney ran for President in 2012, one of his biggest super PAC donors was Kelly Loeffler. Between her and her husband, Jeffrey C. Sprecher, they contributed $1.5 million to get him elected. Even though the money was wasted on Romney’s horrible campaigning and moderate policies, at least she made a friend who would eventually be a Senator.

Today, Loeffler is a Senator as well. Appointed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Loeffler is the newest member of the Senate, jumping head-first into her job by listening to the impeachment trial shortly after being sworn in. She has heard the same evidence as Romney, but she has come to a completely different conclusion.

After 2 weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment. Sadly, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame. The circus is over. It’s time to move on! #gapol — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) January 27, 2020

Romney has indicated he is strongly considering voting to hear more witnesses, including former National Security Adviser John Bolton, breaking from his party and demonstrating once again he suffers from arguably the worst case of Trump Derangement Syndrome among any of his Republican colleagues.

Bolton is in the news now because a press leak revealed he insinuated in his upcoming book that President Trump told him he was withholding military aid from Ukraine until they complied to his request to investigate corruption that pertained to the United States. It matches the Democrats’ claims as the basis of impeachment and offers Romney an opportunity to attack his nemesis.

Imagine a world in which Romney considered the radical progressives of the Democratic Party his actual nemesis.

When Mitt Romney ran for president, Kelly Loeffler and her husband donated $1.5 million to help him get elected. Now that she’s his colleague in the Senate, she has seen his true RINO colors. This impeachment scam must end.

