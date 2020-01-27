What is driving President Trump’s highest approval rating since his inauguration? Is it that the impeachment debacle is dragging out and demonstrating how much of a partisan political hack job it is? Are Americans realizing the doom and gloom the left has been predicting hasn’t hit the economy and that more people are working while also making more money?

It’s likely a combination of these two and other facts that support the notion that President Trump truly has made America great again while the Democrats do everything to stop him from doing so. How many American care about what happened in Ukraine? How many American lives have been affected?

The longer impeachment drags out, the easier it will be for President Trump to be reelected. Yet, he’s pushing for a speedy end to the debacle. Why? Because despite rising in the polls, he’d rather Congress get back to doing work for the people.

American Conservative Movement

