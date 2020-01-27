I am over bombshells. I have no interest in anonymous sources and people close to the President who only speak on the condition of anonymity. Accused felons trying to save themselves by making stuff up is so Michael Cohen. Now I am over John Bolton.

The House “solemnly” delivered Articles of Impeachment to the Senate, in a ceremony which included ceremonial pens and a forced march. And breathless coverage from an adoring media. The Articles arrived on Senator McConnell’s desk without alleging any criminal act and a very thin investigative file.

Still, a Senate trial was scheduled as required. Then the “bombshells” started.

First, the night before the trial, a breathless left-wing press let us all know the Government Accountability Office (GAO) had determined the President broke the law by delaying aid that had been approved by Congress for Ukraine. A few problems. The aid was to be delivered by September 30th and was released a few weeks before that. Additionally, the constitutionality of the law in question has been debated often. In fact, President Obama had been accused of similar violations eight times while in office.

Perhaps most interesting is the GAO has 45 days to notify Congress according to the law. The announcement was well outside that window. The law itself also has a specific remedy that is not impeachment. It almost felt like a coordinated hit job.

Then, the night before the President’s legal team was set to take the dais in his defense, a tape dropped. The President had actually told someone to fire Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. Allegedly used the phrase “Take her out” during the discussion. The horror!

Except a President can fire an ambassador for wearing a shirt they think is ugly. Or holding foreign policy views contrary to the administration and voicing them to our diplomatic partners. Further the tape was made in 2018, months before Joe Biden announced his candidacy. We all knew Yovanovitch was fired and watched her file what sounded like an HR complaint in the House Intelligence Committee. Given the full context it is also clear President Trump was saying “Taker her out of the position”. This one hit the level of an exasperated eye-roll.

The President’s lawyers only took 2 hours on Saturday and pretty much demolished the House repetitive and misleading case. As they were getting ready to speak again on Monday, BOMBSHELL! Former National Security Advisor john Bolton said something in his book manuscript that indicated the President said he might hold aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigations.

Bolton’s lawyer responded to the story said the only place the manuscript was submitted was to the National Security Council. The NSC reviews books from members and former members for classified information. The NSC has also been leaking like a sieve since January of 2017. It is also where the whistleblower who launched this whole farce used to work. And according to Breitbart News, one of the people responsible for reviewing these manuscripts is the brother of Democrat star witness Alexander Vindman. Nothing to see here folks.

Now I am just furious. If Bolton has something to say, he should just say it. For a long time, I viewed this man as a patriot whose foreign policy views I was not always a fan of. To submit this manuscript now, when he is well aware he is on the Democrat’s list of potential witnesses, is vindictive and self-serving. Got something to say sir? Speak up. I hope your pre-orders, launched today, are dismal.

Additionally, I want who ever leaked this to the New York Times identified, prosecuted and fired. At some point, someone needs to serve as an example to their peers. Then the President and his staff should do a thorough evaluation of all NSC staff and change it up. Bureaucrats who think they know better than the citizens who elect the President and their congressional representatives can be made available to the market.

Finally, call the offices of our notorious Republican squishes. Romney, Murkowski, Collins are at the top of the list. To call witnesses to testify about the accusation of thought crime and policy disagreements with the President is insane. The impact it will have on the country is horrific. The public will only be subjected to a continuous parade of “breaking news” that will increase the anxiety, division and anger that is already approaching the boiling point.

End this ridiculous spectacle at the first opportunity. The very fabric of the country is fraying and the remaining threads cannot continue to hold if bombshells keep dropping.

