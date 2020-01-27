Perhaps it is cosmic irony that the impeachment trial in the Senate kicked off at roughly the same time as the new season of ABC’s “The Bachelor”. Both ask their audiences to suspend disbelief to an extent that would make a confirmed fabulist grind his or her teeth.

Consider the way that vapid 20-somethings on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette constantly make obviously false statements. “I’m already developing feelings for you,” said in week 3 by some dental hygienist or “marketing executive” who met the titular character a few days earlier…along with 20 other suitors. Or the common laments of emotional anguish from people like Bachelor Pete, who is already bemoaning how “confused” he is because he’s not sure if everyone on the show is there “for the right reasons”. (Again – week 3.) Sure, Pete, all these ladies signed up for this gig because of their deep, abiding affection for you as a person. If I thought this was sincere, I would avoid Delta flights where Pilot Pete might be confronted with a perplexing situation like… weather.

That said, the things being said about impeachment by Democrats and their sycophants in the national media are equally vapid. Witness Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler, who perverted the process in the House of Representatives as brazenly as possible. Along with other charlatans like Chuck Schumer, they now insist that additional witnesses must be allowed. Mind you, they couldn’t be bothered to get the witnesses they now crave when they had complete control of the process in the House. Rather than challenge the White House in court when it refused to provide requested witnesses, the House took a pass. Why, you ask? Because according to these same people, this “somber”, “prayerful” process had to be rushed so that Trump could not “steal another election”. But now they want to take the extra time to subpoena, depose and call these witnesses in the Senate? Has the timing of the November election been changed?

If the House of Representatives wanted to challenge the White House’s refusal to provide witnesses, the courts would have been the appropriate place to do that. By definition, the judiciary is the branch that is supposed to settle disputes between the legislative and the executive. But Schiff et al couldn’t be bothered to do that – the fate of the republic hung in the balance! (they said). However, now that there’s an opportunity to score political points by saying Senate Republicans are engaging in a “cover-up”, we have all the time in the world? Mind you, only Democrat witness should be subpoenaed according to the left. GOP witnesses would only serve as an attempt at distraction and a “media circus”.

Do Congressional Democrats think people are this stupid? Do they believe that independents and swing voters do not recognize this for what it is? Apparently, they do. But speaking as a non-Trump supporter and non-Republican, I find it all insultingly transparent and self-serving.

The clear point of their efforts is not the truth, or the republic, or anything that Alexander Hamilton may have said on the subject. Regardless of how many slobbering Twitter love letters Schiff’s performance got from the Paul Begalas and “conservative” Jennifer Rubins of the world, the performances being offered by the Democrats are naked, brazen political theater whose only purpose is to score points in advance of the 2020 election.

If you want to support this behavior because you want to hurt Trump/Republicans by any means possible, so be it. But don’t embarrass yourself by pretending that you believe the lofty rhetoric being offered by politicos feigning noble intent. Doing so will make you seem gullible.

One of the reasons why I hate-watch The Bachelor is because I get a laugh as I listen to these buffoonish seekers of “love” plod around beautiful, exotic locations saying ridiculously unbelievable things – “I just know my spouse is in the crowd of 20 strangers.” When such nonsense is being offered by silly reality TV shows, there’s a pleasurable infuriation that it provides. But when brazen lies and absurd assertions come from the national “news” media, our elected officials and the federal government… not so much.

Given the way that they are trying to gaslight the public, and the minimal effort they put into making it seem plausible, I’m beginning to wonder if Schiff, Schumer and the national media are doing this… for the right reasons.

