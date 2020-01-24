A massive explosion in northwest Houston shattered windows as far as 20-miles away just before 4:25 am on Friday. The explosion occurred around the 4500 block of Gessner Rd, a busy street with residential housing to the east and industrial businesses to the west.

The explosion was so powerful, it could be seen briefly on local weather radar.

In all my years, I've never seen this on our local radar. A giant explosion occurred just before 4:30am this morning in Northwest Houston and was felt more than 20 miles away. Radar clearly shows this brief FLASH of reflectivity from NW Houston. #explosion #Houston #Radar pic.twitter.com/6XJ5Wa5P0K — Mike Iscovitz (@Fox26Mike) January 24, 2020

Explosion in NW Houston…radar picked up a return near the location at the same time #houwx #hounews pic.twitter.com/Sk8kqztPbo — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) January 24, 2020

Law enforcement hasn’t identified the source of the explosion, but some reports indicate it happened at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, CNC machining and large-scale grinding company. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo indicated it was a “plant” that exploded.

Increases flames and small explosions at plant continue per @houstonpolice airship. Please avoid exposure if at possible until further notice. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 24, 2020

BREAKING: Massive #explosion of a building caught on CCTV at 4am in Houston, Texas. 2 injured.pic.twitter.com/yexoiRKpOM — Banana News 24/7 (@banana_news_247) January 24, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: We are gathering more information but we know a massive explosion has been reported in northwest Houston. Some people living on Genard near Gessner and the surrounding area are being evacuated. No reports yet of injuries but lots of damage https://t.co/oNaxeevA79 — Brhe Berry ABC13 (@BrheABC13) January 24, 2020

Building Explosion 4500 Gessner: HPD command post at Tanner @ Gessner. All traffic avoid hot zone between Gessner, Genard, Sefani & Clay Rd. #houtraffic #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 24, 2020

photos from inside a nearby home on #neighborhood watch . Ceiling cracked, sliding doors blown in. Everyone ok. Kids were terrified, he says. #houstonexplosion #Houston #houston_explosion pic.twitter.com/sruHqiJ8MB — imaa007 (@imaa007) January 24, 2020

Thoughts to all those near the #explosion. Everyone check on your neighbors, especially the elderly.

Structural damage will need to be assessed on all those in area too. My ceiling fell down 2 miles away.#Allstate#SpringBranchExplosion #Houston #HoustonExplosion https://t.co/rOjeefhmbD — Seth Victoria (@Original_Seth_V) January 24, 2020

I’m at Gessner and Clay in #Houston where the Watson Grinding plant had an #explosion. Rocked all of Houston. Plant worker said there were “a couple of people there”. News crews here. pic.twitter.com/Zh7uaJmKZZ — Hero 004 (@CharleyLGardner) January 24, 2020

Looks like the actual explosion occurred at 4522 Steffani Lane. Check out the tanks on the side of the building. #houston #Explosion pic.twitter.com/5OHGmGnYxt — Add your name (@premo22pr) January 24, 2020

Breaking: Video just into our newsroom showing the aftermath of an explosion in Houston, TX. Police say this is an industrial facility. Witnesses say the windows and walls of their homes rattled. At this hour, authorities warn of a second blast. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/w5BPCwx2a6 — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) January 24, 2020

🚨TAKE A LOOK: some serious damage to a NW Houston come from the massive explosion overnight. https://t.co/VCbuWp7Clc — John-Carlos Estrada (@Mr_JCE) January 24, 2020

Major explosion in Northwest Houston, neat Clay & Gessner. Did you hear it this morning? HPD blocking off the “hot zone” — Clay, Gessner, Steffani, and Genard @abc13houston #breaking #houston #traffic pic.twitter.com/JTddN7NFYl — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) January 24, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers go to the people of Houston who were affected by the explosion. This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is made available.

