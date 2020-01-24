Yesterday’s blockbuster report that a declassified letter from the Department of Justice asserting two of the four FISA warrants used against Carter Page were unlawful should have been the topic of discussion that put non-stop impeachment news on hold. But it wasn’t. In fact, the story was widely ignored.

There were bits and pieces mentioned on Fox News and a couple of the left-leaning mainstream media outlets posted articles, but it was not the topic of discussion on television that it should have been. Even the articles written about it seemed to fade into the background. Meanwhile. Google News didn’t even have articles about it in their “Top Stories” feed. Even Reuters DC reporter Brad Heath declared it was a big deal, but few of his peers listened to him.

This is a big deal. The Justice Department is conceding that two of the four FISA applications it used to conduct surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page were not lawful, and it's not defending the legality of its other two applications. pic.twitter.com/sa6Sg35iJB — Brad Heath (@bradheath) January 23, 2020

This is, indeed, a big deal. It’s huge. Not only does it validate what many conservatives have been saying since the Inspector General report was released last year, but it also debunks claims by many Democrats who said the warrants were deemed appropriate in that report. They played on the ignorance of the masses to take them at their word without actually reading the report itself.

With the DoJ officially on the record crying foul over two and not justifying the other two, we can expect John Durham’s investigation to be knee deep in turning the crimes alleged in the report into criminal charges. That has been the hope of many Republicans for months, ever since Attorney General William Barr announced the second “investigation of the investigators” that would follow the first, which culminated in the IG report.

The Daily Wire reported the story as breaking yesterday:

The Department of Justice says that the FBI under disgraced former Director James Comey should have discontinued its secret surveillance on a member of the Trump campaign during the 2016 election because it had “insufficient predication to establish probable cause.” “Thanks in large part to the work of the Office of the Inspector General, U.S. Department of Justice, the Court has received notice of material misstatements and omissions in the applications filed by the government in the above-captioned dockets,” the letter stated. “DOJ assesses that with respect to the applications in Docket Numbers 17-375 and 17-679, ‘if not earlier, there was insufficient predication to establish probable cause to believe that [Carter] Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power.’”

Democrats and their media proxies can pretend to ignore this type of news for now, but when the Durham investigation yields fruit as expected, there’s no way they can stay completely silent on it. The truth is coming out bit by bit.

