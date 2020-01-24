The impeachment debacle is going into Day 4 and it’s already painful to hear. House Managers have been presenting their “case” for two days and still have another day to continue saying nothing of substance.

That alone is bad enough, but when you consider most of the talking is being done by House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, the level of discomfort can be doubled. It isn’t just his annoying voice or pedantic rhetoric that makes it sound like white noise. It’s the passionless way in which he presents a case that he himself seems to doubt at times.

Who needs a sound machine to sleep? Adam Schiff provides the best white noise out there. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 24, 2020

Fox News host Laura Ingraham delivered a zinger that isn’t far from the truth. Anecdotally, my sleep-fighting 2-year-old crashed hard on the couch while my wife was watching the impeachment trial. On the screen was Adam Schiff droning away.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.