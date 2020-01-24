Huawei, the gigantic Chinese tech company that specializes in telecommunications infrastructure, is dangerous. Despite vehement claims to the contrary, they are completely controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. They cannot be trusted, yet their technology is spreading like wildfire across the globe.

The reason is simple: In many ways, they’re the only viable gig in town. The United Kingdom is strongly considering letting Huawei build their entire 5G infrastructure, a move that prompted the White House to send a delegation to warn them about the risks. The UK’s response: we know and we accept those risks.

Imagine if the U.S. government controlled Apple. Would you be more or less likely to own their products knowing there’s always a chance any federal agency or department could access your private information? If that would give you an ounce of concern, multiply that times 100 because with China and Huawei, we can be certain they are monitoring, collecting, and storing every bit of data they collect. This is why the White House is so adamant about keeping Huawei as contained in China as possible. They’ve even come close to putting its large collective foot down when it comes to allies, especially members of the “Five Eyes” who share intelligence about everyone, particularly nations like China.

They are already bigger than Oracle and Dell. They are approaching the size and value of Cisco, Samsung, and Intel. And as Newt Gingrich noted, we can only blame ourselves for no pushing American companies to match or exceed their technological prowess and infrastructure clout. This is making it harder for the administration to counter their narrative. If a country wants 5G, Huawei is the best company to provide it for them.

As The Epoch Times writer James Gorrie noted, this all ties back to the Phase I trade deal just signed this month between Beijing and DC.

If a conviction occurs, how serious will Beijing be about fulfilling its side of the Phase One deal? It wouldn’t be a surprise if China backed out of the deal; doubts of its ability to meet the terms already exist. If that happened, the United States could ban Huawei from the American banking system, severely hindering its ability to do business. That option is already been considered and remains on the table. China, on the other hand, may be engaged in bit of messaging as well. Huawei’s legal department issued what looks like a thinly veiled threat when chief legal officer Song Liuping stated that, “Banning a company like Huawei, just because we started in China—this does not solve cyber security challenges.” The meaning of this statement seems rather clear: Beijing is threatening cyberattacks against the United States if the case against Meng goes forward and/or results in a conviction and further actions against Huawei. The cost of containing Huawei may well be the unwinding of Phase One, which may have been Beijing’s plan all along.

Two things are certain: Huawei is a CCP-run company that happens to have the market cornered on 5G infrastructure, and until an American company figures out how to compete with them, the 5G future rests in the palm of their hands.

