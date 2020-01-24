For months, former Vice President Joe Biden has adamantly denied wrongdoing on his or his son Hunter’s behalf when the topic of their engagements with Ukrainian energy company Burisma are brought up. He has often handled questions with his infamous bristly personality in full outrage-mode, often berating reporters who dare to question the suspicious circumstances.

Here are the undisputed facts:

Hunter Biden went to work for Burisma, earning over $50,000 per month with reports of many other financial benefits entailed. He had no experience in the energy industry, a terrible track record that included major drug offenses, and nothing redeeming about his qualifications other than being the son of the Vice President of the United States.

In an interview, Hunter Biden acknowledged that his father’s position at the time “helped” him get the otherwise inexplicable job offer.

Burisma was under investigation by Ukraine’s Prosecutor General, Viktor Shokin, when Joe Biden demanded quid pro quo of his firing in exchange for a billion-dollar loan guarantee.

Eric Ciaramella, the alleged whistleblower and long-time companion of Joe Biden’s, took part in and potentially organized a White House meeting with Ukrainian prosecutors to discuss the Burisma investigation and Hunter Biden’s role with the company in January, 2016.

Joe Biden, Democrats, and mainstream media have claimed the pressure applied on Ukraine to fire Shokin was purely out of a desire to fight corruption despite the fact that never in U.S. history has an administration called for the firing of a similar government official working for an ally.

They also claim that there’s no reason to believe the pressure applied to fire someone who was actively investigating Hunter Biden’s company could have in any way benefit the Vice President or his family.

To summarize concisely, Joe Biden, the Democrats, and mainstream media hope everyone who’s paying attention to them at all is stupid.

Glenn Beck and his BlazeTV team have been spearheading investigations into the Biden corruption scandal since long before most politicians had heard of Burisma. This is why Beck’s opinion on a memo sent to the media by the Biden campaign on Monday is so important. The memo preemptively accuses any media outlets who report on his corruption with Burisma of “journalistic malpractice.”

This is a not-so-veiled threat that if the media wants future access to the potential Democratic nominee for president, they better stick to the prescribed talking point that all of this is a debunked conspiracy theory.

It is not debinked, and Beck had no problem telling Biden’s campaign and the rest of the world how he felt about the memo.

.@glennbeck calls out @JoeBiden directly for commanding news outlets to ignore reports of his corruption: "You are a traitor to the truth!" Watch Glenn's FULL 5pm show free on Youtube: https://t.co/IhNv58KzQm pic.twitter.com/nKTcOurT4O — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) January 23, 2020

As our commentator Stacey Lennox noted, Biden’s memo was a load of garbage.

OMG. Listening to @glennbeck reading the @joebiden campaign instructions to the press on how to report his firing of Shokin & I am laughing my ass off. I am but a junior sleuth & could prove nothing about the corruption allegations is “debunked”. What a load of GARBAGE. — Stacey – No Pettifogging Here (@ScotsFyre) January 24, 2020

The saddest part isn’t that Joe Biden is strong-arming the media. The saddest part is that nearly every news outlet that received the memo complied limply. Only Glenn Beck, BlazeTV, and a handful of others have stood up for the truth.

