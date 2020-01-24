Has anyone NOT listened to Joe Rogan, one of the most popular podcasters in the world? Nobody? You’ve all listened to Joe Rogan at some point in your life? Well, I’ll sheepishly raise my hand and admit it. I’ve never heard him. I’ve heard plenty about him, but I guess I’m just too old for this newfangled podcasting craze. Heck, I just opened my Spotify account earlier this month.

Still, there are plenty of people who are fans of the bombastic podcaster, including his newest BFF, Senator Bernie Sanders. The far-left socialist touted the words of the libertarian-leaning podcaster on Twitter.

“I think I'll probably vote for Bernie… He’s been insanely consistent his entire life. He’s basically been saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from.” -Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/fuQP0KwGGI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 23, 2020

Nobody on the left liked it. Okay, so there are technically over 110,000 people who “liked” the Tweet to go along with over 20,000 retweets, but most of the responses to the Tweet from the left have been negative. Rogan is part of the Intellectual Dark Web. He’s controversial and not afraid to discuss divisive issues. In fact, he thrives on it, so much so that many on the left have labeled him an alt-right bigot.

The responses from some on the left weren’t pretty…

Joe Rogan also had friendly interviews with Milo Yiannopolous & Jordan Peterson, yelled "you're a fucking man" on-air about a trans woman, vocally argued against allowing trans kids puberty blockers THIS YEAR, says "f*g," and believes the world is stacked against men, so. Enjoy. https://t.co/X1oFy71elf — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) January 24, 2020

Joe Rogan is a sexist bigot, who regularly gives a platform to the alt right to sell his anger and hate-there is no argument that justifies this as a good decision and yet again, women and minorities will pay the price for it. When someone shows you who they are, believe them. https://t.co/w6As2BYjIy — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 24, 2020

Joe Rogan regularly gives a platform to hateful people like Milo Yiannopoulos, Alex Jones, James Damore and Steven Crowder. He mainstreams sexist, racist, homophobic and transphobic rhetoric + people. His endorsement of Bernie is an embarrassment, not a point of pride. https://t.co/KTnzP6ODCa — Ella Dawson (@brosandprose) January 24, 2020

Joe Rogen uses the word C*NT a lot – might even be his favorite word. You trying to send women another signal about how you really feel, Bernie? https://t.co/X9tOXGM3ze — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 24, 2020

Joe Rogan is a swaggering blowhard who has built a huge fanbase being a fake counter culturalist. The reason so many alt bros love him (both left and right) is because he rails against political correctness but in reality he represents white patriarchy to the fullest. https://t.co/643h5ZnU3e — Daryl Sturgis✊🏽 (@darylsturgis) January 24, 2020

Joe Rogan says hes likely going to vote for Bernie and the left attacks him and Bernie over it Politics flows in one direction If Joe said he was for Trump they'd call him a Nazi Joe says he's for Bernie and they slam Bernie There is no right way to be "left" anymore https://t.co/J3MNav7vM5 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 24, 2020

Joe Rogan is being smeared by leftists as a right-wing white nationalist transphobe after Bernie Sanders accepted the podcast host’s endorsement. Woke imbeciles are eating their own once again and once again it's hilarious.https://t.co/Lw8utdFxW0 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 24, 2020

Liberals: We should find ways to get socially conservative people to vote alongside us so we can win Bernie Sanders: Hey look, I got Joe Rogan's vote, one of the most influential people in the country Liberals: Unacceptable, he's held socially conservative views in the past. — Sultaan of Agrabah🕊️ (@RogueSultaan) January 24, 2020

There were conservatives who have counted Rogan as an ally before who also feel betrayed, but for the most part they’re too busy laughing at the left’s reactions to be too concerned about it. Still, we’ll include some of those reactions too for balance.

just so I'm clear, Joe Rogan says he'll probably vote for @BernieSanders because Sanders has been "insanely consistent," over the years. Yes, consistently wrong and consistently insisting people like Joe Rogan do NOT benefit from their hard work and success. Wow. #JoeRogan — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) January 24, 2020

Joe Rogan is smarter than this, so that’s a bummer. But it‘s also fun to see this backfire among the “Joe Rogan is a gateway to the alt right” crowd. https://t.co/VzpLoSzB4c — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 24, 2020

"A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds, adored by little statesmen and philosophers and divines." – Ralph Waldo Emerson https://t.co/is6L1Q83wm — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) January 24, 2020

Yep, Bernie’s been insanely consistent. That’s for sure. I guess that makes him and his radical socialist policies really cool and anti-establishment, man. Massive, centralized government, that’s never been tried before, dude. Brilliant. https://t.co/Ee7gvPl1Rm — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 24, 2020

What a stupid comment Just because someone has been "insanely consistent" doesn't mean that they are correct or good https://t.co/s5BWPT3emq — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 24, 2020

Another ridiculous advocate/apologist for Socialism. What will that microphone be worth, when he can't buy a loaf of bread for $100 bucks? Also, is Joe Rogan willing to share his wealth for the communal benefit? https://t.co/KirtnxJfOl — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) January 24, 2020

By this time tomorrow, nobody will be talking about how outraged they are that Bernie Sanders appreciates praise from a popular podcaster with a handful of “unwoke” views. Why? Because as popular as Joe Rogan is, he’s not known for giving voting advice.

