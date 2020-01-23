There’s blowback that comes from invoking the name of the alleged Ukrainian whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Doing so will get you silenced by YouTube, banned by Facebook, fired from Fox News, or scolded by Adam Schiff. At NOQ Report, we believe the truth is the truth. Hiding it only diminishes discourse; in today’s contentious political atmosphere, discourse is the last thing that needs to be diminished.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham delivered a blockbuster segment that brought old conspiracy theories into the realm of verified facts surrounding the Obama White House, Hunter Biden, Burisma, Ukrainian officials, and a suppressed NY Times story. And at the center of it all is Ciaramella who is quickly proving to be much more than a guy who (allegedly) blew the whistle about Ukraine. It would seem he’s been involved since well before President Trump ever spoke to Ukrainian President Zelensky, which lends credence to my speculation that his complaint is as much (or more) about protecting himself as it is about protecting Joe Biden and taking down President Trump. Here’s the report by Ingraham followed by analysis:

<noscript><iframe title="Emails Expose What Obama Administration Knew About Bidens And Burisma" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wm3P2Lkahpo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Ingraham, like all Fox News employees, is forbidden from even saying Eric Ciaramella’s name. Her segment was still easy to follow, but here’s a breakdown with commentary about what was revealed, and we’ll even insert the appropriate name.

A White House meeting that Ciaramella may have had a hand in setting up on January 19, 2016, included Ukrainian prosecutors. They wanted to move forward with investigations into Burisma, the energy company that had Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, on their board. According to White House logs, Ciaramella signed in several who likely attended the meeting, including Jeffrey Cole, Anna Iemelianova, Nazar Kholodnitsky, Catherine Newcombe, Svitlana Pardus, David Sakvarelidze, Artem Sytnyk, Andriy Telizhenko, and Andris Razans.

NY Times reporter Ken Vogel, who has long-said there is more to the Burisma-Biden story than we’re being told, inquired with the Department of Justice regarding the meeting.

In the email, Vogel wrote, “We are going to report that [State Department official] Elizabeth Zentos attended a meeting at the White House on 1/19/2016 with Ukrainian prosecutors and embassy officials as well as … Eric Ciaramella from the NSC … the subjects discussed included efforts within the United State government to support prosecutions, in Ukraine and the United Kingdom, of Burisma Holdings, … and concerns that Hunter Biden’s position with the company could complicate such efforts.”

But the story never ran. Whatever Vogel had discovered, it either turned out to be nothing (unlikely since he started the email by stating, “We are going to report that…”) or it was quashed by the editors. The email was sent a week after Joe Biden had announced he was running for president. Vogel has not answered our request for comment thus far.

Democrats in the impeachment hearing are currently arguing that the reason former Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired under pressure from then-VP Joe Biden is because he was not investigating Burisma and was therefore corrupt. But their argument is disingenuous as subsequent people who filled his role also declined to investigate Burisma. When we consider Ingraham’s report into the equation, two things become clear: The Democrats’ Burisma narrative is failing and Eric Ciaramella was deeply involved outside of being the whistleblower.

Whether Ciaramella is the whistleblower or not (he is), this new information makes it crystal clear that he needs to testify about the Ukraine coverup, whether as a fact-witness for the impeachment trial or by a Senate committee.

