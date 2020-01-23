There was a mass shooting in Seattle yesterday that hasn’t received a lot of attention from mainstream media, gun control activists, or Democrats in general. The reason for this is clear: It doesn’t have the right narratives or check any of the right boxes for the breathless outrage that normally follows a mass shooting of this magnitude.

Marquise Tolbert and William Ray Tolliver, both 24, engaged in a bizarre series of events at the high-crime area of 3rd and Pine. They were apparently walking together towards a McDonald’s on the corner while arguing. Then, they pulled guns and, according to witnesses, engaged in a gun battle with each other. One woman was killed an seven others were injured, including a 9-year-old. Then, the two were seen running into the transit tunnel together. Both are still at large.

3RD AND PINE UPDATE: Detectives have identified two suspects in yesterday's shooting. Marquise Latrelle Tolbert (age 24, 6'1" 200 lbs) and William Ray Tolliver (age 24, 6'0" 145 lbs). Both men are considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you see them or know where they are. pic.twitter.com/vgg7Uez3zN — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020

The suspects each had warrants for their arrest even before the shooting. One has been arrested at least 44 times with at least 20 criminal convictions. The other has at least 21 arrests and 15 convictions. Seattle, known for laws that hamper law enforcement’s ability to enforce the laws, has become a hub for violence despite Washington being one of the top 10 highest-rated gun control states according to pro-gun-control group Giffords Law Center.

Why has this bloody, disturbing mass shooting barely cracked into the national news cycle? It misses all of the narratives gun control advocates love.

The suspects are Black. Gun control advocates prefer Caucasian suspects.

Both had lengthy criminal records. Gun control advocates want previously law-abiding citizens to prove their points.

It occurred in a gun-free zone in the mass transit section of downtown. Gun control advocates refuse to believe gun-free zones don’t work.

As felons, both suspects were already prohibited from owning or carrying firearms. Gun control advocates do not like stories proving that gun control doesn’t work.

All eight victims appear to have been caught in a crossfire of a dispute instead of being targeted following a racist social media post or a manifesto being published online. Gun control advocates like manifestos.

Two Black men with long rap sheets took illegally acquired firearms into a gun-free zone in a high-crime district within a far-left Democrat-controlled city and opened fire, defying all gun control laws. No wonder mainstream media won’t touch this story.

