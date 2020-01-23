President Trump’s deputy communications director, Erin Perrine, joined One America News correspondent Caitlin Sinclair to discuss how impeachment has been received by the American people. In short, it hasn’t. Between the one-sided coverage by mainstream media and the unbearable rhetoric by Democrats like Adam Schiff, the net effect has actually been a positive for the Trump campaign. His popularity numbers keep rising and fundraising is through the roof.

What Democrats fail to understand is their efforts to both redo the 2016 election and simultaneously subvert the 2020 election are not being received well by the people. They get pushed forward by what seems to them to be a majority based on faulty polling, but those numbers don’t jibe with what’s actually happening on the street. The informed population is annoyed and the uninformed population just don’t care.

As nothing gets done on Capitol Hill thanks to impeachment, the President’s reelection campaign keeps making major strides as a result. If this is made to drag out, and there’s no reason to believe it won’t, his November victory may be secured by February.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.