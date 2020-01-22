There are few things in life more relaxing than sitting by the side of a river or lake, casting out a fishing line, and waiting for a fish to nibble on the bait. It’s hard to imagine right now as most of America is stuck with weather not conducive to fishing, but we can get our fix by watching the impeachment trial. Specifically, we can watch as Democrats keep casting out their fishing line in hopes that the press, interested Americans, and even a few Republican lawmakers might nibble.

Why are they so interested in fishing for more witnesses at the early stages of the impeachment trial? Why can’t they simply call for votes on witnesses after the cases have been presented by both sides, just like it was done in the last presidential impeachment? Senator Ted Cruz has some ideas.

Sen. Cruz: ‘Don’t Be Fooled by Democrats’ Last-Minute Fishing Attempt to Bring in yet More Witnesses Into the Senate’ “Don’t be fooled by Democrats’ last-minute fishing attempt to bring in yet more witnesses into the Senate. Democrats had months of one-sided partisan hearings in the House, and they explicitly chose to withdraw their subpoena when a witness challenged it in court. The Senate will determine whether or not we need to hear more witnesses from both sides after we have heard opening arguments from both sides – the very same approach that received unanimous bipartisan support from the Senate during the Clinton Impeachment Trial.”

The biggest risk to the President is not being removed by the Senate. The biggest risk is for Americans to be confused by the narrative being painted by Democrats, one that is intended to harm him in November. As Ted Cruz said, don’t be fooled.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.