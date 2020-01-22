This impeachment is a sham!

How does Trump get impeached

When there’s nothing to impeach him for?

It’s such a sham!

Pelosi and Adam Schiff are liars, cheats and more!

President Trump does so much for our country!

He works tirelessly for us all!

And what do the Democrats do?

NOTHING – but they’re unglued

Because they know they are going to lose!

This impeachment is a sham! What a sham! What a sham!

This impeachment is a sham! What a sham!

Trump makes America great again!