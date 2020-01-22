Patriotic Americans often give their time, treasure, and talents to help with the cause of keeping America great. One such person is Karen Sokolof Javitch who wrote and produced this wonderful song. Here are the lyrics:
This impeachment is a sham!
How does Trump get impeached
When there’s nothing to impeach him for?
It’s such a sham!
Pelosi and Adam Schiff are liars, cheats and more!
President Trump does so much for our country!
He works tirelessly for us all!
And what do the Democrats do?
NOTHING – but they’re unglued
Because they know they are going to lose!
This impeachment is a sham! What a sham! What a sham!
This impeachment is a sham! What a sham!
Trump makes America great again!
About Karen Sokolof Javitch:
Besides Karen’s 15 albums, she has co-written 4 musicals and was the creator and co-host of a popular Omaha radio show, “It’s the Beat.” Her musicals include “Princess Diana the Musical,” “From Generation to Generation,” and “Love at the Café.” These shows have been performed in many cities in the United States. In addition, Ms. Javitch has raised over $350,000 for national and local charities with her original music.