As the House Managers deliver their opening arguments for impeachment in the Senate trial, Senators aren’t allowed to talk. They can’t use their mobile devices. All they can do is watch and take notes. Considering they’re hearing mostly from Adam Schiff, we should feel sorry for all of them.

Senator Mike Lee had some thoughts on the case the Democrats have presented so far. He noted the unnecessary delay in the delivery of the Articles of Impeachment. He pointed out the requests by House Managers for more witnesses. But perhaps the most insulting part so far is listening to them berate the Senate, the President, and his team.

After 33 days of delay managers argued this was urgent. After hearing from 17 witnesses managers said they need more. After hours of speeches managers insulted the President, his counsel, and the Senate itself. I am taking notes and am unimpressed. https://t.co/AdHRXkPJB0 — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) January 22, 2020

The entire impeachment debacle may be the pinnacle of three years of unhinged actions by Democrats on Capitol Hill. Considering the Kavanaugh confirmation and Mueller testimony happened in that time, it says a lot that impeachment may be worse.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.