The radical progressive wing of the New Democratic Party truly fails to understand why their ideas are so horrible. People like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have this notion that if they could only reach enough people with their extreme message against the rich, they can achieve their goal of complete government control over our lives. You see, to the far-left, authoritarianism is considered a positive so they can protect us from each other… and ourselves.

It’s unfortunate that so many people really are starting to listen to her, Senator Bernie Sanders, and other Marxists who envision a utopia dominated by the upper political classes (not to be confused with the upper economic classes) who will make sure we’re all comfortable in our morphine-drip existence under Gargantuan Government. This is why the push so hard for the Green New Deal, known in conservative economic circles as the pathway to Modern Monetary Theory.

But here’s the problem. Okay, so there are a ton of problems with their socialistic agenda, but here’s the problem as it pertains to the messaging depicted in the video below. Their authoritarianism can only be achieved by utilizing “the people” within a power structure that only benefits the elite. You’ll notice in her little slip that when she discusses wanting the people to take the power from billionaires like Jeff Bezos, she’s framing it within the concept of a “worker cooperative.”

AOC says she wants this clip getting out there: pic.twitter.com/qV8sTcxqqM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2020

“So, I don’t want your money as much as we want your power. The people, not me.”

Therein lies a double-sided sword that few on the left seem to recognize. The first side is the idea that “I don’t want your money,” as in the people don’t want Jeff Bezos’ money. This isn’t true. Of course the people want the money. Wealth redistribution is a foundation of socialism, but she’s being honest when she says the people won’t get the money. In her world, it will be the government that gets the money to spend it “beneficially” on behalf of the people. But the power, which she wants the people to take, is the pathway through which the socialists get the money. Pushing the people to take the power within a business like Amazon gives them the feeling that they’re in control, and to some extent this will be true in the worker cooperative she envisions. But that control will be within the framework of a greater control mechanism established by government. Therefore, their control is limited by the shell that they would create.

That’s an inadequate breakdown of the dynamic envisioned by the Democratic Socialists, but hopefully you can see where they’re heading. In the future, I’ll be sure to get more detailed in my analysis.

The saddest part about her statement is that she thought it would be cut, clipped, and taken out of context. But there’s no need. What she meant by her words within context is actually worse than anything bad video editors could conceive.

