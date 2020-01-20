Following last night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, the usual suspects are being buzzed by Hollywood rags and social media fans for their wokeness. Admittedly, I didn’t watch the show nor have I seen a single clip. My only exposure has come in the form of headlines or Tweets crossing my stream, but one does not need to have watched it to know exactly what was said.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but I assume it was a combination of “orange man bad” and undying support for a variety of far-left ideologies. See? I’m clearly a master analyst to have known so much about something I didn’t even watch.

In reality, Hollywood has become the most predictable cog in the most predictable industry on the planet. It isn’t just the repetitive cycle of movies that are reboots, reimaginations, or retreads. It’s the recycled rhetoric spewed forth like acidic vitriol from the mouth of the Hollywood hydra. I’m not clever enough to predict what anyone will say or do except for those in Hollywood who reliable say and do the same thing over and over again.

As a people, we must stop giving credence to anything these entertainers say that doesn’t pertain directly to their craft. No other industry is an insulated. No type of person as less credible opinions about politics, culture, or religion than Hollywood-types.

Here are five reasons to not only ignore people in Hollywood when they try to step out of their lane, but also to rebuke anyone who finds these entertainers to be somehow informed.

Detached from the real world

When Ricky Gervais gave his speech at the Golden Globes (a clip I actually did watch), at one point he noted that most actors have spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. He said they are the last people on earth who need to chime in about the world because they know nothing about it. It was a joke. It was also eerily spot-on.

Whether an actor was injected into Hollywood (or had Hollywood injected into them) at an early age or if they came into the business later in life, exposure to their world has a way of detaching people from everyone else. Perhaps there’s an inherent ability to detach that’s a prerequisite for success in Hollywood; one can argue that Hollywood doesn’t make them detached, but they detach themselves for the sake of being successful there.

Either way, Hollywood stars are the only people who have less understanding of the plight of the average American than lifetime DC politicians. The difference is politicians usually work in groups that allow proper life experiences to guide at least some of them. In Hollywood, they actually come up with these ideas on their own. Well. sort of. We’ll cover that shortly.

Paid to lie

Do you believe a Hollywood star when they deliver an impassioned speech about how this policy makes them weep or that policy is necessary for America? Do you buy into their tears over climate change, immigration, or socialism? Are you convinced when they tell you they’d be willing to take down the walls surrounding their mansions and disarm their body guards if only America had open borders and total gun confiscation?

If so, why? How can anyone believe people whose job is to convince us they’re someone else? There’s a poignant scene near the end of the movie Mrs. Doubtfire in which Robin Williams’ character explains to the judge how desperately he needs to be able to see his children. The judge is moved, but then reminds him that as a man who had convinced his own family that he was a British housekeeper, there’s no way he can be believed no matter how compelling his pleas were.

This is a subtle but important fictional tale that depicts exactly why we must take every passionate utterance from Hollywood-types with a grain of salt. Are they truly moved by the woke cause du jour or are the simply applying their skills of deceit to fool us? After all, Hollywood stars are…

Inherently self-serving

The fact that someone is a Hollywood star is an indicator that they are self-serving and at some point in their careers made the decision to do whatever it takes to be successful. Hollywood is, in many ways, a city that rewards a combination of optics and effort. The rise and fall and rise again of so many in Hollywood is indicative of an industry in which those who look out for number one are the only ones who make it big.

Some attribute it to narcissism, and that’s only partially true as self-love plays an important role in compelling people to go to Hollywood in the first place. But narcissism alone is not enough to become successful in Tinseltown. One must be willing to do the things that others might consider to be too self-aggrandizing. Putting our ideological trust in people who won’t do anything that doesn’t benefit them in some way is silly.

Faith in man

There was a time when it was common for actors to at least pretend to acknowledge God in their success. The awards rooms get cold and silent today when actors thank their Creator. Why? Because the heathens have come out in full force in Hollywood and anyone not on board with anti-Christian groupthink are quickly, quietly decreed as anathema.

Some actors go to faith-based studios because they earnestly want to use their talents to spread a Biblical message. Others go there because after their faith was made known, the other doors were shut to them. It’s one of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood that there’s a clear separation between those who can work with regular studios and those who are only accepted by faith-based studios.

It’s much more common to hear actors accepting awards heap praise on their supporting cast, the director who gave them creative license, actors who inspired them in the past, their parents, their spouse, or any other human. They rarely acknowledge the spiritual, at least not from a Biblical perspective. They trust in man and want the rest of us to believe we can achieve their success if we only denounce our Lord and Savior’s very existence.

An environment of progressivism

One does not need to be exposed to the environment of debauchery driven by the oligarchical nature of Hollywood for long to realize the industry leans as far to the left as any other in America. Prolonged exposure to the environment leads to ideological changes; even once-conservative actors, rare as they may be, find their stances shifting due to the onslaught of progressive ideas discussed in the entertainment industry’s echo chamber daily.

We’ve seen some fight back, though usually only after they’ve established their careers firmly and may no longer need to find much work in order to sustain their lifestyles. James Woods, Kristy Swanson, Jon Voight, Scott Baio, and Clint Eastwood come to mind. But they are rare. Does that mean there are no conservatives in Hollywood? To some extent, yes. But there’s also an understanding that even if a rising star is a conservative, their only hopes to keep rising is to either hide their feelings in a neutral fashion or pretend to be as woke as everyone else.

It’s funny that in the old days in Hollywood, homosexuals had to pretend to be straight in order to get work. Today, homosexuals are more likely to get work in Hollywood based mostly on their sexual preference. Meanwhile, conservatives have to pretend to be woke if they want their phones to keep ringing. As Pat Boone noted in 2018, they have to keep their ideology hidden.

Those who go to Hollywood and are outward in their conservatism likely won’t make it. Those who hide their conservatism until later in their career will likely be pushed out. Eastwood and Voight may be the only true conservative superstar left, and only because they are Hollywood royalty and therefore forgiven for their deviations from the groupthink.

Taking political advice from a Hollywood star is no more fruitful than an actor taking acting advice from Mark Levin. They have their lane, but many refuse to stay in it. Ignore them when they’re playing themselves, a role that doesn’t mean much.

